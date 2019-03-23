NCAA Tournament

Fletcher Magee sets NCAA tourney record for futility in Wofford’s loss to Kentucky

By Pete Grathoff

March 23, 2019 04:35 PM

Kentucky is used to being everyone’s Super Bowl

Kentucky basketball’s Keldon Johnson talks about Saturday opponent Wofford being called a Cinderella in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Johnson scored 25 points in UK’s win over Abilene Christian on Thursday.
No PJ Washington, no problem for Kentucky.

The Wildcats booked a spot in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 in Kansas City with a 62-56 victory Saturday against Wofford in a second-round Midwest Region game at Jacksonville, Fla.

Wofford sharpshooter Fletcher Magee missed all 12 of his three-point attempts, a record for the NCAA Tournament, ESPN noted. Magee is the NCAA’s career leader for three-pointers made in Division I history.

“Ashton (Hagans), Tyler (Herro), Jamaal Baker, their energy was unbelievable and this was a hard team to play,” Kentucky coach John Calipari told CBS.

Kentucky was behind 24-18 but used a 10-2 run to end the first half. Wofford briefly surged ahead in the second half at 35-32, but the Wildcats scored 13 of 15 points and took the lead for good.

For the second straight game, Kentucky was without Washington, who has a sprained left foot. He told CBS’ Jamie Ehrdahl that the injury occurred late in last week’s SEC tournament game against Tennessee. Washington jumped and landed on the balls of his feet when he heard something pop in that his foot.

He will wait until Tuesday at the earliest to have the cast removed, he told Ehrdahl.

Wofford, 30-5, lost for the first time since Dec. 19 at Mississippi State.

