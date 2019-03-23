NCAA Tournament

Watch Tremont Waters’ last-second shot to lift LSU past Maryland in NCAA Tournament

By Pete Grathoff

March 23, 2019 02:05 PM

LSU’s Darius Days, left, looks for a shot in front of Maryland’s Bruno Fernando (23) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, March 23, 2019.
It wasn’t a buzzer-beater, but LSU’s Tremont Waters’ huge basket sent the Tigers into the Sweet Sixteen.

Waters drove to the hoop and and sank the shot with 1.6 seconds remaining that gave LSU a 69-67 victory over Maryland in Jacksonville, Fla.

Maryland trailed 44-31 with 16 minutes in the second half, but Terps coach Mark Turgeon, the former Wichita State coach and University of Kansas player, switched to a 3-2 zone and everything changed. Maryland went on a 26-11 run for its first lead of the game.

The advantage then went back and forth and both teams hit clutch three-pointers in the last minute before Waters’ final shot.

Tony Benford, LSU’s interim coach in place of the suspended Will Wade, told CBS that assistant Greg Howard called the play.

“That’s a play we call 54 and all it is is a flat ball-screen for Trey. It works against man or zone,” Benford said. “He just came off of it and made a play. Great players make great plays.”

The Tigers, who won 10 games by five points or fewer this season, will next face the winner of the Minnesota-Michigan State game.

