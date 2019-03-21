NCAA Tournament

No. 10 Minnesota uses atypical strategy in win over No. 7 seed Louisville

By Pete Grathoff

March 21, 2019 01:42 PM

Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino, center, talks to his team during practice at the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Minnesota plays Louisville on Thursday.
Three-point shooting was thought to be a potential difference-maker in the opening game of the NCAA Tournament.

That indeed proved to be the case in 10th-seeded Minnesota’s 86-76 win over seventh-seeded Louisville on Thursday in Des Moines. However, it was the Golden Gophers’ long-range shooting instead of the Cardinals’ that decided the East Region game.

“We beat a really good Louisville team,” Minnesota coach Richard Pitino told CBS after the game.

Pitino, whose father, Rick, is a former Louisville coach, previously coached at FIU.

Coming into the game, Minnesota averaged just 5.2 three-pointers per contest, but it made 11 in the win. Gophers guard Gabe Kalscheur drained five treys himself.

ESPN’s Jay Bilas noted that Minnesota had made 10 or more three-pointers in just three games this season: against Omaha in November, Rutgers in January, and Indiana in February.

The Gophers also grabbed 11 offensive rebounds and had a season-low five turnovers.

Minnesota advanced to face the winner of the Michigan State-Bradley game on Saturday.

