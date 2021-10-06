Former KU standout Frank Mason III agrees to training camp deal with Lakers: report

Former Kansas Jayhawks guard Frank Mason is the king of the NBA G League after being honored as its MVP for 2019-20. File photo

Former University of Kansas point guard Frank Mason III has agreed to a training camp deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Wednesday.

Mason, 27, played three games for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 13.0 points and 3.7 assists per game.

Last season, he signed with the Orlando Magic in February and averaged 6.3 points and 3.0 assists a game before getting hurt and released.

He played nine games for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019-20. He was G League MVP that season for the Bucks’ Wisconsin Herd franchise.

Mason, college basketball’s consensus player of the year in 2016-17, was a second-round pick of the Sacramento Kings in the 2017 NBA Draft. The 5-foot-11 floor general played two full seasons for the Kings.

The Lakers have one two-way contract slot open and Mason could be vying for that if he fares well the rest of training camp. He could be a veteran presence on the South Bay Lakers’ G League team, located in Los Angeles.

According to hoopswire.com, the Lakers have an open spot on their 20-man roster. They currently have 13 players on guaranteed deals, with two available. GM Rob Pelinka said recently the team may carry just 14 players.