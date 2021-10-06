Elite high school hoops forward, who had eliminated KU, now decides to visit Lawrence

Brandon Miller has emerged as a possible top-10 basketball recruit in the 2022 class. He visited UK in June. Jon Lopez Creative/Nike

Brandon Miller, who is regarded as one of the top high school senior basketball prospects in the country, cut Kansas from his list of prospective colleges in early September.

The Jayhawks suddenly are back in the running for Miller, a 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward from Cane Ridge High School in Antioch, Tennessee, who tells on3.com and 247sports.com he will visit KU on Oct. 15-17.

Miller’s final list now consists of KU, Alabama and Tennessee State, as well as Australia’s pro league and the NBA G League. At one time he also was considering Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Louisville and Auburn.

Miller is ranked No. 12 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, No. 13 by ESPN.com and No. 16 by 247sports.com. He averaged 23.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.6 blocks and 2.3 steals last season for Cane Ridge High. He hit 47% of his threes.

Of KU, he told 247sports.com: “I’ve got a visit with them coming up the week after this week so I will have to describe that (his impressions of KU) after the visit because I have only seen their campus on Zoom. Zoom can’t tell it all.”

Of Alabama, he said: ”It’s a good program, coach (Nate) Oats and all their coaching staff have nice players. Their play-style is good and their coaching and facilities are good. I visited there before so I have seen that. Jaden Bradley has been recruiting me before he even went there.”

It may be tough for KU to beat out Alabama. Miller’s dad, Darrell, played football at Alabama in the 1990s.

On Miller’s recent visit to Alabama, the 2021 state Gatorade Player of the Year not only chatted extensively with hoops coach Oats, but also football coach Nick Saban.

“That was a great talk,” Miller told 247sports.com. “Coach Saban doesn’t know a lot about basketball. He knows the basics. He talked about points and tried to compare it to football.”

Asked about a timeline for a decision, Miller said: “It’s kind of early. I still need to do some more thinking.”

