Actor Rob Riggle to host KU Jayhawks’ Late Night in Phog: ‘It’s going to be big’

Actor and comedian Rob Riggle was back in Lawrence in 2018 to be a part of ESPN’s GameDay show from Allen Fieldhouse. rsugg@kcstar.com

Actor Rob Riggle will host Kansas’ 37th annual Late Night in the Phog, set for a 6:30 p.m. start on Friday in Allen Fieldhouse.

Riggle, an actor, comedian and former United States Marine Officer, who is a 1992 KU graduate, made the announcement with KU coach Bill Self on Thursday on Twitter. Riggle, who has acted in many movies, including The Hangover, performed a skit with Self in the Twitter post.

Riggle showed up in Self’s office, saying, “I’m here to host Late Night. I grew out my beard for it specifically.”

Riggle told Self: “We had a golf bet. We had a conversation a couple years back. You were like, ‘Yeah you can host Late Night, it’ll be super fun.’’’

After Self said he didn’t remember any such conversation, the two agreed Riggle could host, Riggle saying, “I’m here. Let’s have some fun. It’s going to be big. I’ve got so many ideas (like) dry ice. There’s gonna be smoke and fireworks. It’s going to be great. Don’t worry about a thing. I’ve got it covered. Best decision you’ve ever made.”

Riggle also served as host of Late Night in 2013. He received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences at KU in 2018.

Doors open for students at 4:30 p.m., and for the general public at 5 p.m. Friday. The 3 on 3 championship games involving student groups will begin at 5:30 p.m. with Late Night to start at 6:30 p.m.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams will hold intrasquad scrimmages. Also Run-DMC will perform to conclude the show.