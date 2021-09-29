KU Jayhawks’ McCormack on Late Night: He expects ‘chaos, pandemonium’ Friday evening

Because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Kansas’ 36th annual Late Night in the Phog was condensed into an hour-long TV show last Oct. 23 in a near-empty Allen Fieldhouse.

Up to 16,300 spectators will be allowed in the Jayhawks’ tradition-rich building on Friday night for the latest edition of the long-running, season-opening men’s and women’s hoops extravaganza, which will start at 6:30 p.m. and run until about 9 p.m.

KU senior power forward David McCormack expects great electricity in what he hopes will be a full facility.

“Chaos. Pandemonium. Hectic. Love. Live. Energy. Anything you can imagine,” McCormack said Wednesday, rattling off some words to describe what he looks forward to during the kickoff event of the 2021-22 season.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Friday for students and 5 p.m. for the general public.

“It’s going to be something that I wish our newcomers and freshmen last year could understand. The fact they didn’t get to understand that … this year I’m going to be even more grateful for it since we couldn’t experience it last year,” McCormack said.

McCormack, who reports he’s completely recovered from offseason foot surgery, said he’s sought out the 10 newcomers on the 2021-22 roster to inform them what’s in store Friday night. Newcomers include transfers Jalen Coleman-Lands, Cam Martin, Remy Martin, Joseph Yesufu; freshmen KJ Adams, Zach Clemence, Kyle Cuffe, Bobby Pettiford and walkons Dillon Wilhite and Charlie McCarthy.

“Now that we can get the fieldhouse packed out again, I can’t wait, not just for me to get back, just for people who haven’t experienced it.,” McCormick said. “In the locker room we’ve been telling newcomers and young guys stories — how this person came out for their intro (through north tunnel) and this dance. They are thinking, ‘I don’t know what’s going on.’ Just to share that excitement for it is what makes it special.’”

The Norfolk, Virginia native is remembered in Late Night lore for joining the KU basketball pep band as drummer for a number during Late Night his freshman year. A spotlight was on McCormack as the incoming McDonald’s All-American played for the fans.

“That was a great experience. I can say confidently that my heart was in my stomach during that performance. I was completely nervous,” McCormack recalled on Wednesday. “I don’t know if I’ll be making that appearance again any time soon. I still miss it though. (It’s my) hobby behind close doors all summer,” he added of the drums.

The Jayhawks held their first official practice of the 2021-22 preseason Wednesday afternoon. The squad has worked out the past several weeks and also during the summer on a limited basis in accordance with NCAA offseason practice rules.

“A lot of teaching,” McCormack said of workouts .”Everything is kind of slowed down to make sure people thoroughly understand what’s going on the court. Coach (Bill Self) wants us to get to the point we don’t have to think. It takes a lot of teaching so practices are more slow down, still competitive and high energy.

“I think it (going slower) allows me to work on my patience, being a vet as far as teaching points to the newcomers who are coming in trying to understand how our system works. It’s a perfect opportunity for me to relay peer advice or peer teaching tactics rather than just from coach when he’s ready to move on to the next thing.”

Of the 2021-22 Jayhawks, McCormack said: “We are faster. We have a lot of great passers and great vision. I think that is a key difference. I think we’ll do a great job moving the ball a lot quicker. I know last year it was a big deal because we didn’t hit the roll man. For me that will open a lot of passing opportunities as well. I think our guards are phenomenal this year.”

McCormack was asked a question about the progress of sophomore Dajuan Harris.

“Lot of improvement,” McCormack said of the point guard from Columbia, Missouri. “He’s developed his shot. He’s always had great hands to get plenty of steals, deflections. He has great vision, is a great passer as are the rest of the guards, He’s doing a great job picking up a leadership role. As a vet he knows how coach wants to play defensively and offensively. He’s being more dominant in that sense.”

Senior guard Chris Teahan was also asked about newcomer point guard Remy Martin and combo guard Joseph Yesufu during his own 10-minute media session Wednesday.

“Honestly they’ve both surprised me,” Teahan said. “Remy is super, super fast. I don’t know how to describe him. He’s such a unique style of player. He has tons of energy and never runs out of it. Joseph is super explosive, gets his shot whenever he needs it. That’s something we really haven’t had in a couple of years besides Devon (Dotson) and Devonté (Graham).”