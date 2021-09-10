Naismith’s grandson and KU Jayhawks announcer to hold charity event in Massachusetts

Brian Hanni, left, is pictured with Jim Naismith, the grandson of James Naismith. Courtesy photo

Jim Naismith, the grandson of the inventor of basketball, will join University of Kansas radio play-by-play announcer Brian Hanni at a pre-Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement event Saturday in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Hanni, now in his sixth season as “Voice of the Jayhawks,” and Naismith will speak with kids and distribute free copies of Hanni’s new book, “Game Maker: A Creative Kid Becomes the Father of Basketball” at the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield.

The event is also sponsored by the Springfield YMCA, which is where Dr. James Naismith, physical education instructor at Springfield College and later KU’s first men’s basketball coach, invented basketball and devised the game’s 13 original rules, which are on display in KU’s Booth Family Hall of Athletics.

Hanni, who will read the book at the event, said the book “is a true tale inspired by a conversation I had with Dr. Naismith’s last living grandson, Jim. He told me the story of an imaginative, creative young boy who wanted to do something big with his life and possibly go on to change the world. Naismith did just that,” added Hanni, whose hope is the book helps inspire youths to accomplish great things in their lives.

“I’ll fly from South Carolina (Saturday after working the KU-Coastal Carolina football game on Friday night) and go straight to the event,” Hanni said, noting Naismith will be traveling to Massachusetts from his home in Texas.

“It’s a neat deal for Springfield kids, who have grown up hearing about Dr. James Naismith, to meet the actual grandson of the inventor of basketball,” Hanni added.

Dr. James Naismith, a physical education teacher at Springfield College, in 1891 hung peach baskets at the Springfield YMCA — his students playing the game while in class.

Naismith, who had five children and 17 grandchildren, joined the KU faculty in 1898 and ultimately became the school’s first basketball coach. He lived in Lawrence until his death in 1939. Jim Naismith was 3 when his grandfather died and is the only grandson of James Naismith alive today.

“It’s neat because when Jim talks about his grandfather’s legacy, the thing he shares is he (Dr. Naismith) never expected to make money off basketball or gain fame or recognition,” Hanni said. “Dr. Naismith was a person of great faith and character. It’s an impactful message to kids.”

Hanni and Naismith plan on attending former KU forward Paul Pierce’s enshrinement into the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021, set for 6 p.m. Central time Saturday at MassMutual Center in Springfield.

