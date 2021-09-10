KU men’s basketball coaches visit California, Florida as recruiting period begins

Adem Bona is one of the top post players in the recruiting class of 2022. FIBA

Kansas’ men’s basketball coaches visited several high school players in the recruiting Class of 2022 on Thursday, the first day of an extended evaluation period that lasts until Nov. 7.

Representatives from KU, Kentucky, Baylor and UCLA traveled to Prolific Prep in Napa, California to see Adem Bona, a 6-foot-10, 210-pound senior power forward ranked No. 7 nationally by 247sports.com and No. 33 by Rivals.com.

Bona, who also has USC, Miami and Arizona State on his list of prospective schools as well as Australia’s professional basketball league, will make an official visit to KU on Sept. 17-19

“Bona is a monster big man with elite level athleticism for a post prospect,” Travis Branham of 247sports.com wrote Thursday. “He moved to the United States from Turkey last year and was immediately classified as a 5-star prospect upon his arrival.,” Branham added.

At Prolific Prep, the KU coaches also met with MJ Rice, a 6-5, 200-pound senior guard/small forward who committed to KU on Aug. 10. He’s ranked No. 23 nationally by Rivals.com and No. 26 by 247sports.com.

“MJ Rice made for one of the more productive prospects this spring and summer. He plays with a relentless motor, tremendous physicality and has improved his ball skills and his jump shot over the last year,” Branham of 247sports.com wrote Thursday.

Coaches flock to Florida to visit with Udeh

Ernest Udeh, a 6-10, 230-pound senior forward from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida, was visited Thursday by coaches from KU, Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Baylor and Florida, Stockrisers.com reported.

Udeh, who is ranked No. 19 in the Class of 2022 by 247sports.com and No. 29 by Rivals.com, also has UCLA, Tennessee and Georgia Tech on his list as well as the Overtime Elite pro league.

“Ernest Udeh burst onto the national scene this spring and summer thanks to his big frame, long arms, athleticism and the high motor he brings on the floor each time out,” Branham of 247sports.com wrote Thursday.

Jordan Walsh on campus of ASU

Jordan Walsh, a 6-7, 190-pound senior small forward from Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri, is making an official campus visit to Arizona State this weekend, according to Zagsblog.com.

Walsh — he has visited TCU and Oklahoma and will travel to Texas on Sept 17-19 and KU on Sept. 24-26 — will welcome KU’s coaches to Branson on Monday, according to Jayhawkslant.com.

Walsh is ranked No. 31 in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.com and No. 83 by 247sports.com.

Georgia plays host to Anthony Black

Anthony Black, a 6-7, 185-pound senior wing from Duncanville (Texas) High School, who has Kansas on his list of prospective schools, will visit Georgia this weekend, according to Zagsblog.com.

Black, the No. 13-ranked prospect in the recruiting Class of 2022 according to 247sports.com and No. 34-rated player by Rivals.com, has visited Texas, Oklahoma State and Iowa State and also has KU, Georgia, Gonzaga, Arkansas, Baylor and Duke on his list.

Nick Smith visiting Arkansas

Nick Smith, a 6-4, 185-pound senior point guard from North Little Rock (Arkansas) High School, who visited Kansas in June, will travel to Arkansas this weekend and Oklahoma on Sept. 17-19 for official visits according to Zagsblog.com.

Smith — he also has visited Alabama, Auburn and Georgetown, in addition has KU, Memphis and Arkansas Pine-Bluff on his list. He has eliminated Kentucky, Overtime Elite and Australia’s pro league.

Smith is ranked No. 16 in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.com and No. 17 by 247sports.com.

Smith averaged 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists as a junior at Sylvan Hills (Arkansas) High School. He transferred to North Little Rock High School in July.

Brandon Miller eliminates KU

Brandon Miller has eliminated KU from his list of schools.

Miller, a 6-8, 200-pound senior small forward from Cane Ridge High School in Antioch, Tennessee, recently revealed a final list of Alabama, Tennessee State, the NBA G League and Australia’s professional league. He cut KU, Kentucky, Florida and Tennessee.

Miller is ranked No. 12 nationally by Rivals.com and No. 23 by 247sports.com.