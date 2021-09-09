Kansas, Kansas State make shooting guard prospect Rylan Griffen’s list of 10 schools

Texas native and Richardson High star Rylan Griffen has KU and K-State on his list of prospective colleges. From Twitter

Rylan Griffen, a 6-foot-5, 175-pound senior shooting guard from Richardson (Texas) High School, has narrowed his list of prospective colleges to 10, he reported Wednesday on Twitter.

They are: Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Auburn, Alabama, Arizona State, Cal, North Carolina State and Georgia.

Griffen — he has already visited Kansas State and Oklahoma — will travel to KU for the Oct. 1 Late Night in the Phog, according to On3.com. He also will visit Georgia on Sept. 17-19.

Griffen, who is ranked No. 68 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by 247sports.com and No. 70 by RIvals.com, has eliminated Baylor, Arkansas, Creighton, Texas, Iowa State and others from his list of schools.

He has significant ties to Kansas State. Griffen’s cousin, Thomas Gipson, is a former Wildcat player. According to On3.com, Griffen is a close friend of K-State assistant coach Shane Southwell.

“A scoring swingman whose game is predicated upon upside, Griffen will be as good as he wants to be in the game of basketball. He has the tools to evolve into a high-level defender and the upside to be a tough shot-maker who can put the ball in the basket in a variety of ways,” wrote Brandon Jenkins of 247sports.com.

“Griffen can score from all three levels and is a solid shooter but he could still use some improvement in that area. Improving his shot selection at times could enhance his development in that area and increase his overall field goal percentages. He has solid length combined with elite bounce. If given a path to the rim, he is bound to make something special happen above the rim that is highlight-worthy.

“A very thin and slight-framed prospect, Griffen adding weight and muscle will be key in his production at the high major level. Overall, Griffen is an extremely talented prospect. His ceiling will be determined by him getting physically and functionally stronger and remaining engaged in all areas that impact winning,” Jenkins added.

KU coaches to visit Ernest Udeh on Thursday

KU’s coaches are expected to visit prospect Ernest Udeh on Thursday, the first day of the upcoming recruiting period which will last into November, according to Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com.

Udeh, a a 6-10, 230-pound senior forward from Dr. Phillips High in Orlando, Florida, told Stockrisers.com he’s slated to welcome coaches from KU, Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Florida, Baylor and others.

Udeh, is ranked No. 29 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com.

Jayhawks recruiting Kwame Evans Jr.

KU coaches are slated to visit Kwame Evans Jr., a 6-9, 190-pound junior forward from Montverde Academy in Florida within the next couple days, according to Stockrisers.com.

Evans, the No. 4-ranked player in the Class of 2023 according to Rivals.com, also is expecting coaches from Indiana, Virginia and other schools to visit in the near future.

Shaedon Sharpe picks Kentucky

Shaedon Sharpe, a 6-5 senior shooting guard from Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona, has committed to Kentucky, he announced this week on Twitter.

Sharpe, the No. 1 ranked player in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, chose the Wildcats over Kansas, Oklahoma State, Alabama, Oregon, USC and others.

Kamari Lands update

Kansas is one of several schools that has been pursuing high school senior small forward Kamari Lands since he decommitted from Syracuse on Aug. 21.

Lands, 6-8, 205 pounds out of Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Arizona, is ranked No. 24 in the recruiting Class of 2022 according to ESPN.com, No. 52 according to Rivals.com and No. 59 by 247sports.com. He is the cousin of current KU Super Senior Jalen Coleman-Lands.

He’s also considering Kentucky, Auburn, Georgia, Arizona State and others.

Lands is attending Prolific Prep in California during the 2021-22 season. As a freshman and sophomore, the Indianapolis native played at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana.

He committed to Syracuse in April over Xavier, Texas Tech, Marquette, Wisconsin, Miami (Ohio), DePaul and others.

“Kamari has huge upside,” Hillcrest Prep coach Nick Weaver told Zagsblog.com. “He’s a legit 6-8 with a 6-11 1/2 wingspan. He can really shoot the three and also is an outstanding rebounder. In our up tempo offense Kamari Lands will thrive. He has all the tools to be a very good NBA player.”

Jerry Meyer of 247sports.com wrote of Lands: “He has great length for a wing player. Has the frame to add weight while already possessing a solid frame. A good athlete with a quality shooting stroke both off the catch and off the dribble. Has all the makings of being a versatile defender and can rebound his position.”