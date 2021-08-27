Big 12’s newly created expansion subcommittee has KU Jayhawks representation: report

It appears Kansas will have a voice at the table when it comes to potential Big 12 expansion.

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported late Thursday that KU chancellor Douglas Girod will be part of a four-person Big 12 expansion subcommittee which also will include Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt, Iowa State president Wendy Wintersteen and Baylor AD Mack Rhoades.

A KU spokesperson did not immediately confirm Girod’s selection. The Big 12 also has not officially made an announcement about the new group.

Hocutt told the Avalanche-Journal that the subcommittee’s work starts this week. This comes after the Pac-12 said Thursday it had no immediate plans to add members.

“Right now, our complete focus is to make the Big 12 as strong as it can possibly be, and I expect that Texas Tech will play a leadership role in that,” Hocutt told the Avalanche-Journal. “We’re going to continue to be part of the power-five structure in college athletics.”

Hocutt told the Avalanche-Journal that the subcommittee was set to meet with Big 12 presidents Friday with future plans to talk with the league’s ADs and media entities.

Girod has often been heavily involved with NCAA matters as KU chancellor, which included him testifying at a Senate hearing last year in regards to potential NCAA student-athlete compensation.