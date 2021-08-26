K-State’s student senate praised USC for beating KU, but Jayhawks have last laugh

Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) is comforted by staff during the second half of a men’s college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. USC won 85-51. AP

A resolution by the Kansas State student senate from April is going viral now, four months after it was passed.

The senators had commended the Southern Cal men’s basketball team for knocking off Kansas in the NCAA Tournament in April. The Trojans routed the Jayhawks 85-51 in the second round.

Here is an excerpt from Resolution 21/22/02:

“Kansas State University (K-State) has a long-standing rivalry with KU, dating back to 1902;

“With the lack of K-State basketball in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, K-State students and fans had to revert to cheering against KU;

“USC beating KU brough (sic) K-State students and fans great jubilation; and

“KU’s elimination means our Basketball programs won congruent amounts of championships in 2021.”

Here is the resolution and the K-State student senate approving it by saying “Go Trojans:”

The measure stated that a hearty “Go Trojans” be uttered by K-State student senators! pic.twitter.com/prLcmRnBsJ — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) August 25, 2021

Southern Cal tweeted about the commendation on Tuesday and that caught the attention of the Jayhawks, as one might imagine. KU had a perfect two-word response for their Sunflower Showdown rival:

The timing of the USC tweet is interesting given the Big 12’s future looks bleak. A conspiracy theorist might see this as a good sign for K-State if the Pac-12 chooses to expand.