Brady Morningstar returns to KU as men’s basketball video coordinator

Brady Morningstar, who coached most recently at Kansas City Kansas Community College and before that at Texas Wesleyan, returns to KU as basketball video coordinator. Texas Wesleyan

Former Kansas basketball guard Brady Morningstar has been named video coordinator on coach Bill Self’s KU hoops support staff, Self announced on Thursday.

Morningstar, a member of KU’s 2008 NCAA championship team, returns to KU after working as assistant men’s basketball coach the past two seasons under head coach Brandon Burgette at Kansas City Kansas Community College.

“We’re all excited to bring Brady back to KU to be a part of our coaching staff,” Self said. “Brady was a very good player here and was a great teammate. I can’t wait to add his knowledge, feel and personality to our mix. He’s been around coaching basketball and training since he finished playing, and I anticipate he’s going to be a terrific addition to our staff.”

The 35-year-old Morningstar said Thursday: “I’m extremely excited for this opportunity to work under coach Self and with the rest of the staff. I learned so much from coach when I was here as a player and took that knowledge with me when I went to play professionally and later when I went into coaching. I want to thank Brennen Shingleton at Texas Wesleyan and Brandon Burgette for giving me the opportunities to start my coaching career.”

KCKCC won the regular-season conference title and regional title in 2019-20 before the pandemic ended the postseason.

Prior to KCKCC, Morningstar worked as an assistant under Shingleton at Texas Wesleyan in Fort Worth. In 2018, Wesleyan advanced to the NAIA Tournament after winning the regular-season conference title.

Morningstar is a 2010 KU graduate who spent five seasons with the Jayhawk basketball team. He was a part of the 2008 title team while also helping the Jayhawks to three NCAA Elite Eights, four NCAA Sweet 16s, five Big 12 regular-season titles, and four Big 12 tournament championships.

He played in 116 games at KU and made 68 starts. He was an all-Big 12 honorable mention selection and was named to the Big 12 all-defensive team his senior season. He also received academic honors, including academic all-Big 12 second team and multiple appearances on the athletic director’s and Big 12 commissioner’s honor rolls.

Following his career at KU, Morningstar played two seasons in the NBA D League — for the Tulsa 66ers (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Canton Chargers (Cleveland Cavaliers). He then played several seasons in Finland, Germany and Argentina, before beginning his coaching career.

Earlier this week, Self announced the hiring of Jeremy Case as assistant coach. Case, another member of the 2008 title team, previously was the KU hoops team’s video coordinator.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER