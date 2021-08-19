‘Motivated’ Udoka Azubuike an ‘intriguing prospect’ for NBA’s Utah Jazz

Texas Tech’s TJ Holyfield (22) defends against Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson) AP

Former Kansas center Udoka Azubuike of the NBA’s Utah Jazz showed in the just-completed Las Vegas summer league that he’s completely recovered from the severe ankle sprain that forced him to miss most of his rookie season.

Azubuike, 6-11, 280 pounds from Delta, Nigeria, averaged 13.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks a game in four games for the Jazz. Azubuike was a summer league starter, averaging 27.4 minutes per game.

“The areas where he needs to improve are pretty simple to figure out. He needs to improve his free throw shooting and he needs to get better on the glass,” wrote Sarah Todd of the Deseret News.

Azubuike who was taken by the Jazz in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft (No. 27 overall), hit 84.6% of his shots in the four games but just 39.3% of his free throws.

“There are very few players I have encountered who seem more motivated,” Todd added in the Deseret News. “Azubuike does have areas where he needs to improve, but the majority of his mistakes seem to come from his overzealous nature on the court. He sometimes is out of position for rebounds because he chases blocks like he needs them to stay alive. He’s inconsistent from the free-throw line and doesn’t have a great percentage, but he’s big and strong and never shies away from contact, and when he has the ball in his hands close to the rim it’s a rarity that he misses.

“As far as developing centers go, Azubuike is a very intriguing prospect. With Hassan Whiteside on a one-year deal with the Jazz, it could leave the door open for competition at reserve center (behind Rudy Gobert) or at least clear the way for Azubuike to assume that position in the 2022-23 season,” Todd stated.

Jazz summer league coach Bryan Bailey says it is apparent Azubuike wants to make it in the league.

“He’s a quiet guy and he’s not super outgoing, but he’s a guy that wants to work hard,” Bailey told the Deseret News. “He’s always asking questions: ‘Coach, can I do this better? How did I do today? Did I improve on this?’ He’s in the gym trying to get better, working every day.

“It’s just about getting that mentality where, ‘No one can stop me, I can just go crash the glass and no one’s going to keep me from getting the rebound.’ I’d like to just see that mentality over and over and over. It’s in him. It’s just got to be in other aspects of the game, not just dunking the ball,” Bailey added.

As a first-rounder with a guaranteed contract the 21-year-old Azubuike will make $2,075,880 this season. There is a team option for the 2022-23 season ($2,174,880) and team option for the 2023-24 campaign ($3,923,483).

Will Garrett stay with Heat?

Former KU combo guard Marcus Garrett wound up playing two games for the Miami Heat in the two-day California Classic, but just two full games and seven minutes of a third game in the Vegas summer league because of illness.

Garrett, 6-5 from Dallas, who signed an Exhibit 10 training camp contract with Miami after not being selected in the 2021 NBA Draft, averaged 7.7 points on 58.8% shooting in Vegas. He made 42.9% of his threes and chipped in 3.3 boards per contest. The 22-year-old Garrett had 13 combined steals in his two games in California and first two in Vegas.

“He’s a heck of a defender,” Heat summer league coach Malik Allen told the Miami Herald. “He’s tough and he has a great feel defensively. His toughness is the first thing. He takes the challenge on the ball and off the ball. He likes to play defense. You can just tell he likes to get down and defend and take the challenge.

“He just has a great sense and nose for the ball and anticipation, and he’s always around the ball. We saw it in practice when we played a little bit. Right away, it was like: ‘Oh, man. That kid can really, really defend.’ You notice him very, very quickly,” Allen added.

Garrett could land one of the Heat’s two, 2-way contracts (time split between NBA team and G League team) or perhaps sign a 2-way deal with another team.

“Among any of the Heat’s summer league players not on (a guaranteed) contract for the 2021-22 season, Garrett has stood out the most. They should take a chance on him, before any of the other 29 teams do,” wrote Matt Hanifan of hofhofhoops.com.

Mason thanks Sixers for giving him a chance

Former KU point guard Frank Mason averaged 13.0 points (on 43.6% shooting) and 3.7 assists a game in three summer league games for the Philadelphia 76ers.

It appears the 5-foot-11, 27-year-old Mason will not be offered a contract by Philly.

“I want to give a big thanks to the Sixers organization for giving me an opportunity to join their summer league team. What a great staff and first class organization. Thank you guys,” Mason wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Malik Newman completes summer stint with Spurs

Former KU guard Malik Newman, who played in Israel last season, averaged 9.8 points and 2.4 assists a game in five summer league games for the San Antonio Spurs. The 6-3, 24-year-old Newman hit 46.7% of his threes.