What’s changed with KU Jayhawks football’s strength program? These numbers for sure

Matt Gildersleeve has only been Kansas football’s strength coach for two months, but in that time, he says he’s seen body improvements that rival any in his coaching career.

Sophomore offensive lineman Armaj Reed-Adams, for instance, has lost 27 pounds of fat mass. Super-senior O-lineman Adagio Lopeti has dropped 17 pounds of fat while putting on 17 pounds of muscle.

Meanwhile, just two months ago, no KU football player had a 40-inch vertical jump. Five have reached that standard now, with some of them improving their marks more than seven inches.

“I’ve just been so impressed with these guys,” Gildersleeve said. “Ultimately, they want to win. So they’re really willing to do whatever it takes.”

Gildersleeve is quick to point out this is only a step in the process. One of his favorite quotes is that kids don’t come to campus to play weightlifting; they come to play football.

Still, many players say they can feel the improvement in their bodies as they open preseason practices, noting their discipline and hard work have produced results under Gildersleeve’s watch.

“Just looking around the locker room, you can see that people look different and that people are walking around different,” senior defensive lineman Malcolm Lee said.

The biggest shift between this year and the past, Lee said, is the attention to detail.

For Gildersleeve, this became a must while working his way up through the ranks as a previous strength coach at both Akron and Buffalo in the Mid-American Conference.

Nutrition, he believed, was an overlooked piece of what could translate to success at the lower levels. Some programs couldn’t afford to do things the right way, while others ignored bettering themselves there, which left Gildersleeve believing he could gain an edge in that way.

At Buffalo, Gildersleeve not only oversaw the Bulls’ strength program but also their nutrition efforts and fueling station. He also has gained Level I certification as a Precision Nutrition coach.

That means he’s especially hands-on when it comes to player intake. One example: Gildersleeve has created an individualized script for each football player based on his own body-type needs, which includes the supplements that athlete is taking.

Gildersleeve also took control of each player’s post-workout meal in the summertime, making sure each person received a shake with a specific carbohydrate-to-protein ratio that catered to his needs.

Lee said he and teammates recognized the modifications.

“At least during the summer conditioning program, every little part of our day when it came to scheduling, nutrition, weight-lifting, recovery ... everything was highly regulated. It was analyzed and it was used to adapt to our different programs,” Lee said. “So I think that probably led to such a change to so many guys in the locker room.”

KU shared some of its overall team data during an interview posted on KU Athletics’ website last week. As of then, the team had lost 244 pounds of fat in the summer months (2.2 per player) while gaining 372 pounds of muscle mass (3.4 per player).

Gildersleeve also spoke then in an interview with Brian Hanni about cornerback Ra’Mello Dotson, running back Amauri Pesek-Hickson and defensive end Kyron Johnson all bypassing 40 inches on their verticals. Sophomore quarterback Jalon Daniels came up just short of that, though he improved by eight inches on his own vertical leap.

“It definitely was an extremely productive summer,” Gildersleeve told Hanni.

The weight-room focus will shift with the season fast approaching. Some younger players will primarily continue to build muscle, while other veterans will balance heavy lifts with the goal of remaining healthy.

Gildersleeve, as he does now, says he’ll work to emphasize the specific needs for each individual on KU’s roster.

That includes Reed-Adams, who has already lost 27 pounds of fat; Gildersleeve has told him that’s a great accomplishment, but he also shouldn’t be satisfied.

The strength coach wants to see him drop 27 more.

“That’s the culture we’re trying to create here, to understand that daily process of just keep on chipping away,” Gildersleeve said, “and we’ll eventually get to that long-term, outcome goal.”