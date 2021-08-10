Former Kansas guard Marcus Garrett in running for two-way contract with Miami Heat

Miami Heat guard Marcus Garrett, center, drives between Golden State Warriors’ Justinian Jessup, left and Selom Mawugbe during the first half of a California Classic NBA summer league basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) AP

Former Kansas Jayhawks basketball combo guard Marcus Garrett, who scored 21 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and swiped 10 steals in a pair of games for the NBA’s Miami Heat in last week’s California Classic, impressed again in the Heat’s opening game in the Las Vegas Summer League.

The 6-foot-5 rookie scored 10 points with three steals and two rebounds in Miami’s 97-77 victory over Denver on Sunday in Nevada. Garrett was 2-of-3 from three with no assists against one turnover in 19 minutes.

Garrett’s trademark defense in the Heat’s first three games has caught the attention of two writers who list Garrett as a top contender for one of the team’s two available two-way contracts. A two-way contract would allow Garrett to play for both the Heat and the Heat’s G League affiliate in Sioux Falls, South Dakota in 2021-22.

The Dallas native signed a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 training camp deal with the Heat after he was ignored by all 30 teams in the 2021 NBA Draft.

“Undrafted Kansas guard Marcus Garrett continued to impress as a member of the Heat’s summer league team, especially defensively, and has emerged as a clear candidate for one of the team’s two-way contracts,” wrote Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

Of a possible two-way contract for Garrett, Kenneth Wilson of allyoucanheat.com wrote, “with what he’s shown, he should already have one locked up. With what he does and the way that he does it, the Heat certainly could use that and continue to help him develop the other stuff (offense). He’s an all-around guy that doesn’t mind contact, wants to defend, and has good size for what he can do. There are other guys on the radar that do some stuff well, such as Javonte Smart of LSU, Dru Smith of Missouri, and Micah Potter of Wisconsin, but Garrett has been the head and shoulders standout.”

Former MU guard Smith of the Heat scored four points and grabbed three rebounds in 17 minutes in Sunday’s win.

Dotson has strong summer opener

Former KU point guard Devon Dotson, who played sparingly his rookie season in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, had a stellar debut in the Las Vegas Summer League on Monday.

Dotson, 22, who played at KU in 2018-19 and 2019-20, then signed a 2-way contract with Chicago after being overlooked in the 2021 NBA Draft, scored 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting (1 of 2 threes) with seven rebounds, four assists and one turnover in the Bulls’ 94-77 loss to New Orleans on Monday in Vegas. He had one steal in 32 minutes.

Frank Mason misses Sixers’ game because of injury

Former KU point guard Frank Mason did not play while former Eudora High and Creighton guard Mitch Ballock had a scoreless, eight-minute stint for Philadelphia in the Sixers’ 95-73 win over Dallas on Monday in Vegas. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the 27-year-old Mason has a right groin strain.

Oubre nets two-year contract in Charlotte

Former KU basketball wing Kelly Oubre is headed to his fourth NBA team in the last four seasons. Oubre, a seven-year NBA veteran at the young age of 25, has signed a two-year with the Charlotte Hornets reportedly worth $25 million. According to SI.com, there are no team or player options in the contract. The second year is partially guaranteed.

The 6-foot-7 Oubre, who played for both Washington and Phoenix in 2018-19, Phoenix in 2019-20 and Golden State last season, chose the Hornets in free agency over the Los Angeles Lakers, L.A. Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Alex Kennedy of Basketballnews.com.

New Orleans native Oubre was originally selected by Atlanta with the 15th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He played at KU during the 2014-15 season, averaging 9.3 points a game.

Oubre averaged 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in 55 games with Golden State last season.. In six seasons, he’s averaged 11.5 points and 4.4 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game.

“Oubre is an athletic player who is adept at slashing and getting to the basket, two traits that could help him flourish in the Hornets’ uptempo system with LaMelo Ball running point guard,” wrote Roderick Boone of SI.com. “He will add depth to the bench and provide insurance behind Gordon Hayward, who missed 28 games and was unavailable for the season’s final six weeks.”

Wayne Selden hits three three-pointers for Knicks

Former KU guard Wayne Selden, who is attempting a return to the NBA after playing in Israel last season, was 3-of-4 from three and scored nine points in the New York Knicks’ 94-86 victory over Indiana on Monday in Vegas.

Malik Newman scores six points for Spurs

Former KU wing Malik Newman had six points in 11 minutes in San Antonio’s 91-89 loss to Minnesota on Monday in Vegas. He was 1-of-2 shooting from three.