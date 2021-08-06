Former KU shooting guard Ben McLemore ready to begin ‘new chapter’ with Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) holds onto Houston Rockets guard Ben McLemore (16) in the second quarter during a game at Golden 1 Center on Thursday, Mar. 11, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers announced the signing of Ben McLemore to a one-year contract on Thursday, shortly before tipoff of the 13th-annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic at Lawrence Free State High School.

“I’m ready to go. I’ll be there tomorrow (Friday in Portland, Oregon) to handle some business,” McLemore, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound, 28-year-old former University of Kansas shooting guard said after playing in the KU alumni game.

The Trail Blazers, according to McLemore’s representation, Klutch Sports Group, will pay McLemore, a St. Louis native, $2.4 million during the 2021-22 season.

“I’ve got two months to get ready, so I can get this thing rolling with Portland,” McLemore added.

McLemore — who after sitting out the 2011-12 season at KU averaged 15.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in 2012-13 prior to turning pro — celebrated his signing in his college town on Thursday. He scored 16 points in the KU alumni Red Team’s 108-97 victory over the Blue squad. He flushed five dunks to go with two three-pointers he swished in the final five minutes of the charity game.

“I’m in a great situation in Portland,” McLemore said. “I’m ready to take the opportunity that was given to me and go out and perform at a high level for those guys. I’m a Portland Trail Blazer and ready to get this new chapter in my life going.”

McLemore, a first-round pick of the Sacramento Kings in the 2013 NBA Draft (No. 7 overall), averaged 7.7 points and 1.9 rebounds a game in 21 games for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He started with the Houston Rockets, averaging 7.4 points and 2.1 rebounds in 32 games. He was waived by Houston on April 3 then picked up by LA.

He’s been on the move quite a bit during his NBA career.

“I’m going on year nine. It feels like yesterday I got drafted,” McLemore said. “This is my fifth team (Blazers, Lakers, Rockets, Kings, Grizzlies). Every year is something special. This year, year nine, will be something special, and I’m going back to 23,” he added of his college jersey number.

He wore No. 7 with the Lakers and No. 16 with Houston in 2020-21.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

“It wasn’t disappointing,” he said of the Lakers season in 2020-21. Los Angeles went 42-30 in the regular season then lost to Phoenix four games to two in the first-round of the Western Conference playoffs.

“I think everyone knew with injuries (to Anthony Davis, LeBron James during season and again Davis with the Lakers leading Phoenix two games to one) what the outcome was going to be. With injuries it’s tough to win games, tough to beat someone four times. I had a great experience with those guys on the Lakers.

“It was amazing, a dream come true as well. Playing with my idol (James), playing with my friend, A.D. (Davis), playing in the Laker organization was amazing. I had a great time there,” McLemore added.

He was a Lakers teammate of former KU forward Markieff Morris. The 6-foot-9, 31-year-old Morris, who knocked down seven three pointers good for 21 points in a winning cause in the Roundball Classic, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Heat.

“Nope,” McLemore said Thursday, asked if he was surprised at Morris’ accuracy from three in the Roundball Classic. Twice, Markieff hit fadeaway threes in the corner when guarded by Markieff’s brother, Marcus of the Los Angeles Clippers.

“That’s what he (Markieff) does. With the NBA, it’s all about opportunities and situations. He always had game. He always could shoot the ball. I think he was shooting the ball like that here (at KU where he hit 38 of 94 threes for 40.4% in three seasons). It’s all about continuing to work on it, working on your craft and everything. That’s what he’s doing,” McLemore added.

McLemore couldn’t stay in Lawrence for Friday’s Rock Chalk Roundball Classic bowling tournament. As he said he was off to Portland on business.

However, he had time to visit with KU’s coaches on Thursday on his quick trip to town.

“Coach (Bill) Self … that’s a guy I’ll always love, cherish. The things he did for me here and things he still does, he’ll always be like a father figure to me,” McLemore said. “The things he did for me as a young kid, when I was 18-years-old and didn’t know much, keeping me on the straight path, I appreciate him a lot. I’ll always have love for the coaches and the University of Kansas.”

NOTES: Former KU guards Devonté Graham (New Orleans Pelicans) and Svi Mykhailiuk (free agent formerly of Oklahoma City Thunder) participated in Friday’s charity bowling event at Royal Crest Lanes after playing in the game Thursday night. Highlights of the bowling included ex-Jayhawk wing Travis Releford picking up a split. Some other Jayhawks at the event: Sherron Collins, Greg Dreiling, Jeff Graves, Ron Kellogg, Mario Little, Brady Morningstar, Danielle McCray, Terry Nooner, Russell Robinson, Clay Young and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend. Football players Derek Fine, Brandon McAnderson, Todd Reesing and Darrell Stuckey also participated in basketball Thursday and bowling Friday.