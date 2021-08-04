Former KU basketball players Ben McLemore, Markieff Morris on move to new NBA teams

Ben McLemore played at KU for the 2012-13 season. File photo

Former Kansas shooting guard Ben McLemore will be playing for his fifth NBA team in nine seasons during the 2021-22 campaign.

McLemore, a 6-foot-3, 28-year-old native of St. Louis, has reached agreement on a one-year contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, his agency, Klutch Sports Group, announced on Tuesday.

The deal will pay McLemore $2.4 million.

McLemore, a first-round pick of Sacramento in 2013 (No. 7 overall), averaged 7.7 points and 1.9 rebounds a game in 21 games for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He started the season with the Houston Rockets, averaging 7.4 points and 2.1 rebounds in 32 games. He was waived by Houston on April 3 then signed with L.A.

“LAKER NATION!!! I loved every single minute with you all. I leave having only amazing things to say about my experience here,” McLemore wrote on Instagram. “I’ll miss the staff, my teammates and the fans, but I’m over the moon excited for the next stop in my journey.”

He has played for Sacramento, Memphis, Houston and the Lakers thus far in his career.

McLemore, a career 36.3% three-point shooter, joins a Trail Blazer team that went 42-30 last season and lost to Denver in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

McLemore in 2012-13 averaged 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for the Jayhawks. He played at KU one season after sitting out one year in Lawrence. NBA teams cannot announce the signing of players until Friday.

Markieff Morris to Miami Heat

Former KU forward Markieff Morris has agreed to a one-year contract with the Miami Heat, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and the Miami Herald reported Tuesday.

The contract will be for the veteran minimum salary, according to the Miami Herald. The veteran minimum is believed to be about $2.5 million for the one year.

Morris, a 6-8 power forward, averaged 6.7 points and 4.4 rebounds in 61 games last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s played the past two seasons for the Lakers after playing for Phoenix, Washington, Oklahoma City and Detroit.

The 31-year-old Morris helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA title, averaging 5.9 points as a regular member of the rotation.

“Tuesday’s commitment from Morris helps bolster the Heat’s frontcourt, which wasn’t a strength last season,” wrote Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “Miami was outrebounded 236-169 and outscored in the paint 188-148 during its first-round sweep from the playoffs at the hands of the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.”

Morris’ brother, Marcus, plays for the Los Angeles Clippers. The Morris twins played at KU from 2009 to 2011.