Former KU guard Devonté Graham acquired by Pelicans. He nets lucrative 4-year deal

Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte Graham scored a season-high 31 points in May against the Denver Nuggets. It was his first game back from missing four with a knee injury. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Former Kansas Jayhawks point guard Devonté Graham, who spent his first three years in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets, has been acquired by the New Orleans Pelicans in a sign-and-trade deal, ESPN reported on Monday night.

New Orleans sent its 2022 lottery-protected first-round draft pick to Charlotte for the 26-year-old Graham, who will earn $47 million over four years, as reported to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski by Graham’s agents, Austin Brown and Ty Sullivan.

Graham — he averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 assists per game last season after averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per contest in 2019-20 — started 44 of 55 games a year ago. He started 53 of 63 games in 2019-20.

Graham’s role changed a bit last season after the Hornets drafted guard LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Hornets on Sunday extended a qualifying offer (worth $4.7 million) to Graham, which made him a restricted free agent. As a restricted free agent, the Hornets could have kept Graham by matching the Pelicans’ offer. Instead the teams agreed to the trade.

Graham, a native of Raleigh, North Carolina, who played four years at Kansas (2015-18), was selected by Charlotte in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft. ESPN reported that Graham, who hit 37.5% of his threes last season, “could step into a starting role in New Orleans to replace Lonzo Ball, who agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bulls.”

Graham joins a backcourt that includes Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis. The Pelicans start Brandon Ingram at small forward, Zion Williamson at power forward and Jonas Valanciunas at center.