Injured KU hoops newcomer Bobby Pettiford learns by ‘being able to watch Coach Self’

Kansas freshman guard Bobby Pettiford signs a shirt for a camper at Washburn basketball camp on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Topeka. Gary Bedore, KC Star

A left foot injury sustained in late May back home in North Carolina has prevented freshman point guard Bobby Pettiford from competing in men’s basketball practices and pick-up games since the start of summer school classes at Kansas on June 8.

Being in Lawrence hasn’t been a waste of time for the 6-foot-1, 175-pound KU newcomer out of South Granville High in Durham, North Carolina, who still has been able to lift weights, shoot the basketball and observe KU hoops from the sidelines.

“I’ve been talking to the coaches. I’ve been able to take in different things by watching, keeping my head straight,” Pettiford said late last week after working as a counselor at Brett Ballard’s Washburn basketball camp at Lee Arena in Topeka.

“Being able to watch coach (Bill) Self, and see how Coach likes things, that’s been good. I love it,” Pettiford added of his first month in Lawrence. “I’m still learning. I’ve been rehabbing. I get to take care of my body better here than at home. It’s been great.”

Pettiford — he suffered three torn ligaments and a severe bone bruise in his left foot while playing in a pick-up hoops game — says he’s ready to begin fullcourt scrimmaging this week.

There’s been no reason to rush his recovery with the 2021-22 season many months away.

“Fullcourt is a little shaky right now, but halfcourt is definitely good,” said Pettiford. He averaged 19.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game his senior season at 12-4 South Granville High.

Despite playing just 16 games in a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pettiford was able to conclude his high school career as the school’s all-time career leader in scoring (1,944 points) as well as in assists (615) and steals (288).

“I am a dog who loves to compete,” Pettiford said. “I am a guard who gets my teammates open shots. I create for others. It’s what I try to do, to lead.”

Once committed to Louisville, Pettiford, who was ranked No. 89 in the recruiting Class of 2021 by 247sports.com, No. 90 by ESPN.com and No. 121 by Rivals.com, chose KU over Providence, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Georgia, South Carolina, Maryland, Texas A&M, Hampton, North Carolina Central, North Carolina A&T and Coppin State.

He’s going to battle for playing time with several players on what is considered a deep and talented roster full of players.

“We are way deeper than what I thought,” Pettiford said. “We have pieces at every position. We have a lot of veterans — Remy (Martin, senior transfer from Arizona State who has not yet reported as he decides whether to stay in the NBA Draft or continue his college career), Cam (Martin, senior transfer from Missouri Southern), Jalen (Coleman-Lands, senior transfer from Iowa State), Mitch (Lightfoot, senior), David (McCormack, senior). Even C.B. (junior Christian Braun) is a veteran at 20. We have a lot of vets like that who blend in with the younger guys, the new guys coming in.”

Pettiford, who hit 53% of his shots, including 39% of his threes and 80% of his free throws last season, was asked which players on KU’s team have been shooting the ball the best in summer workouts.

“I think we are actually a very good shooting team,” Pettiford said, citing newcomers Martin, Joseph Yesufu and Coleman-Lands as those shooting quite well at practice.

“Cam Martin is 6-9, a knockdown shooter. Jalen, C.B. (Christian Braun). Joe (Yesufu) is like 5-foot-9, 5-10 … the balance and quick release he has. … he can shoot NBA range and beyond. Coach trusts us to shoot those type shots,” Pettiford added.

Pettiford says the point guard group of Martin, Yesufu, Dajuan Harris, Kyle Cuffe and Pettiford could be exceptional.

“We’ve got Remy coming in. He’s an old guy (fifth-year senior). We’re going to learn from Remy,” Pettiford said. “We are deep this year. Practice is going to be a bunch of competing. We’re going to get better every day. I feel practicing with pros at my position, I can’t help but get better from that.”

Pettiford, by the way, has already started to work on a strategy for profiting off his own name, image and likeness now that it was approved by the NCAA on Thursday.

“Proud to have joined the @PSDunderwear family. Most comfortable for me to hoop in, let’s go!” Pettiford wrote on Twitter on Friday.

PSD underwear advertises itself as “premium on trend boxer briefs. Owned by NBA stars.”

“We’ve been learning about it,” Pettiford said of name, image and likeness rules. “Of course you want to be able to build your brand, be able to make money off your name so yes I think it’s a good opportunity.”

Asked if he thinks he’ll profit off his own NIL, he said: “I think so. I think the more I get into KU and the more I get out here and get known I think it’s going to be great.

“It’s great for players,” he added. “We put in all the work. We are working out three or four times a day, working our bodies, building our bodies. I feel this is a great opportunity.”

KU coach Bill Self sees a stellar career for Pettiford at KU.

“Bobby is a combo guard who has got good size. He’s about 6-foot-2, is strong, can get it off the bounce.,” Self said, adding, “He’s also a good shooter off the catch. We feel like he can make an immediate impact with this year’s group.”