Jayhawks’ guard Ochai Agbaji scores seven points in his second game at NBA Combine

Ochai Agbaji went up for two of his nine points in the Kansas Jayhawks’ victory over K-State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas on February 17, 2021.

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji scored seven points on 3-of-6 shooting in Team Three’s 86-76 loss to Team One on Friday afternoon at the 2021 NBA Combine in Chicago.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Agbaji hit 1 three-point shot in 2 attempts. He did not attempt a free throw. He grabbed six rebounds with one assist, one steal, one blocked shot and zero turnovers in 21 minutes.

Forward Joe Wieskamp scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while forward Trendon Watford had 10 points for the losing team. Forward Jericho Sims scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Team One. Forwards A.J. Lawson and Matt Hurt had 17 points and 14 points respectively.

On Thursday, Agbaji scored four points with two rebounds in Team Three’s 94-54 loss to Team Four. In all, four teams played two games apiece at the week-long NBA Combine.

Agbaji, 21, has a deadline of 10:59 p.m., Central time, July 7 to remove his name from the draft pool if he wishes to return to KU for his senior year.

The Oak Park High School graduate is currently listed, by ESPN.com, as the No. 59 overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft.