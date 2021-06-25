Texas high school forward visits KU Jayhawks and Arkansas during busy recruiting week

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self, pictured coaching a game last season. AP

Zuby Ejiofor, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound senior forward from Garland (Texas) High School, completed a two-day unofficial campus visit to Kansas on Thursday, he reported on Twitter.

“Thank you Coach (Bill) Self and the rest of the Kansas coaching staff for an amazing visit! #Jayhawks,” Ejiofor wrote Thursday on Twitter.

Ejiofor, the No. 37-ranked high school boys basketball player in the recruiting Class of 2022 by 247sports.com and No. 58-rated player by Rivals.com, visited Oklahoma earlier in the week and TCU on June 9. Following the KU visit, he headed to Arkansas for another unofficial visit. He’s slated to visit Texas on Tuesday. He told nwahomepage.com his plan is to announce his college choice “probably the first week or so of July.”

Ejiofor, who averaged 21 points and 13 rebounds a game his junior year at Garland High School, scored 36 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Houston Hoops in a recent AAU basketball game against 3D Empire.

Ejiofor was born in the United States, but moved to Nigeria with his parents when he was very young. He moved back to the U.S. in sixth grade and started playing basketball for the first time in eighth grade. His dad currently lives in Nigeria and his mom travels back and forth between the U.S. and Nigeria.

“My best skill set would be that I run the floor. Dribbling would be the one of the things that I have to improve on,” he told Vype. com. “I would like to be able to play the 3-4-5 in college, so I need to work on my ball handling.”

According to nwahomepage.com, Ejiofor “is a big, strong interior presence who uses his frame to attack the glass and finish around the basket.”

Udeh has several schools on list

Ernest Udeh, a 6-10, 230-pound senior center from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida, who played well at a high school team camp in Georgia last weekend, has received received scholarship offers in the last week from Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee and Cincinnati, according to Rivals.com.

Udeh, the No. 115-ranked player in the Class of 2022 according to Rivals.com, had already been offered scholarships by KU, Stanford, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Creighton, Florida and Miami.

Rivals.com recruiting analyst Dan McDonald describes Udeh as someone “explosive with great hands and the ability to dominate in the paint on both ends.”

Udeh’s high school coach, Ben Witherspoon told mynews13.com: Ernest is a special player, 6 foot 10, athletic, moves great, best defense player in our state without question. (He) blocks shots, rebounds, is a great finisher above the rim and now developing an offensive game so his upside is limitless. He has the potential to be an NBA player with his size and the way he moves, being able to guard the guards and the bigs the way he does.”

Of KU, Udeh told Rivals.com: “They have a really great history with their big men like Joel Embiid and Udoka Azubuike. Udoka stood out to me when they offered me. They have been showing a lot of love and how they can help me get to the next level with their development.”