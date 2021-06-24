Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji scores four points in his first scrimmage at NBA Combine

KU’s Ochai Agbaji elevates over OU’s Austin Reaves on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse (Jan. 9, 2021). KU beat OU 63-59. rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji scored four points on 2-of-7 shooting in Team Three’s 94-54 blowout loss to Team Four on Thursday at the 2021 NBA Combine in Chicago.

Agbaji, 6-5, 215-pound guard out of Oak Park High School, was 0 for 4 from three. He grabbed two rebounds and had one assist, one steal and one turnover in 23 minutes. No player scored in double figures for the losing team.

Josh Christopher scored 16 points and Neemias Queta 15 points for Team Four. Former KU and Houston guard Quentin Grimes scored 12 points with six rebounds and three assists for the winning team. He had four turnovers in 23 minutes.

The Combine games continued Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on ESPNU.

Agbaji, 21, currently is projected, by ESPN.com, to be the No. 59 overall selection (by Brooklyn) in the 2021 NBA Draft.

At the Combine, he measured 6 feet, 5 1/2 inches with shoes (6-4 1/2 without shoes) and weighed in at 214.4 pounds. Agbaji’s body fat was recorded at 4.15%.. Agbaji’s standing reach was measured at 8 feet,-7 1/2 inches. He has a wingspan of 6-10.

Agbaji, 21, has a deadline of July 7 to remove his name from the draft pool if he wishes to return to KU for his senior season. The 2021 NBA Draft is scheduled for July 29 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.