New coach Lance Leipold announces addition of four hires to KU’s football support staff

First-year Kansas football coach Lance Leipold announced the addition of four members to the Jayhawks’ football support staff Friday.

Leipold has hired Scott Aligo (director of scouting), Greg Svarczkopf (director of recruiting) and Stephen Matos (senior offensive analyst).

He has retained previous football staff member Tory Teykl in the role of director of player development.

Aligo, a Kansas graduate, spent the 2020 season at Michigan State. Svarczkopf worked last season at Army. Matos spent two seasons with Leipold at Buffalo as a graduate assistant. Teykl joined the Jayhawks’ program before the 2020 season as director of football operations. Teykl served as director of operations for the Jayhawks in 2020 after three seasons at Texas, where she served in the same role.

“We’re very happy to have Scott, Greg, Tory and Stephen on our staff,” Leipold said in a news release. “This is a critical time in recruiting, and Scott and Greg both have accomplished backgrounds in that area and bring great experience and evaluation skills. Stephen was a part of our staff at Buffalo the past two seasons, and will be a great addition here with his strong work ethic and deep knowledge of our system and culture.”

Leipold added: “I’m extremely excited to retain Tory on staff and transition her to this role. She will be a tremendous asset teaming up with Darrell Stuckey to provide our student-athletes with outstanding support.”

Matos will join fellow senior analyst Kevin Wewers on offense, while Jordan Peterson, Chris Woods and Brock Caraboa will serve as senior analysts on defense. Luke Roth and Taiwo Onatolu will work as senior special teams analysts.

The Jayhawks also have Travis Partridge (offensive quality control) and Thomas Wells (defensive quality control) on staff.