KU Jayhawks freshman KJ Adams ‘grew up loving lacrosse almost more than basketball’

Kansas freshman forward KJ Adams signs a shirt for a camper at Washburn basketball camp on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. gbedore@kcstar.com

KJ Adams has arrived for his freshman year at the University of Kansas with a reputation as one of the top two-sport athletes out of his home state of Texas.

Adams, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound graduate of Austin’s Westlake High School, was named 2020-21 Central Texas boys basketball player of the year as well as first-team Class 6A all-state and honorable mention All-America by Spalding sporting goods.

Adams — he averaged 25.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for 30-2 state-runnerup Westlake — reported for duty on the Chaparrals’ lacrosse team once basketball season ended.

Despite playing about half the lacrosse season because of the overlapping sports calendars, Adams fared well enough to earn Central Texas all-district honorable mention honors.

He spoke to The Star about his accomplishments in both sports.

“I really grew up loving lacrosse almost more than basketball. I was way more skilled at it when I was in fifth through eighth grade,” said Adams. He reported for summer school classes at KU on June 5. On Tuesday, he worked Brett Ballard’s Washburn hoops camp with new KU teammates Bobby Pettiford and Cam Martin.

“My mom always said when you play other sports, you work on stuff in your body you wouldn’t have worked on if you just played one sport,” Adams added.

Adams played the defensive midfielder position his senior season at Westlake High, returning to the lacrosse field after a bit of a layoff.

“I took off lacrosse for about two years. It took a while to get back into it,” Adams said, noting, “it was really fun and exciting. I scored a couple goals, played a lot of good defense.”

Used to being recognized for his basketball skills, Adams admits he was elated to receive postseason accolades in lacrosse.

“I was really excited. I don’t think I’ve ever been as excited to get honorable mention, I was on a high all week,” Adams said.

Though it is true lacrosse kept him in tip-top shape for summer workouts at KU, that’s not why he participated in lacrosse his senior year after sitting out his sophomore and junior campaigns.

“I knew this would be the last organized time I would be able to play it,” Adams said.

Though he might be tempted, he doesn’t figure to join KU’s club lacrosse program.

“It’s the most exciting thing ever. I love it so much. Even if I wasn’t the best it would still attract me. Once you play a sport like that and are just having fun, no matter how you do it really changes everything. I think if I’d kept playing at the level I was as a freshman and kept going all the way onto my senior year I think I’d have a really high chance of playing Div. I,” Adams stated.

Washburn basketball coach Ballard marveled at Adams’ physique on Wednesday in Topeka.

“He’s a great looking kid. Physically he is college ready. Hopefully that will translate to the court,” Ballard said. “He’s athletic and goes after the ball pretty well. He looks like he could provide a physical presence for KU.”

Obviously Adams is in great shape coming off lacrosse season.

The sport requires a lot of running.

“Sometimes you hear about multi-sport athletes, but rarely in a sport like that, rarely at that level. That’s pretty unique, very unusual but impressive,” Ballard said.

Adams says he’s more than pleased to be on basketball scholarship.

“Basketball … it’s the tradition of it. It’s like everybody is a family. If you play basketball you are all connected,’ he said. “I love that game.”

The honors in hoops kept pouring in for Adams this spring. He won the King of the Court title which goes to best player at the Morgan Wooten Top 150 showcase in Texas.

“It was 1-on-1 (competition) against everyone in camp. I won that. That was really good. I wanted to show everyone I was one of the best players in the camp,” said Adams, who is ranked No. 45 in the recruiting Class of 2021 by ESPN.com, No. 80 by 247sports.com and No. 90 by Rivals.com. “We also won the 3 on 3,” he added of accomplishments at camp.

“I felt good about everything this year. The only thing I felt I missed out on was not winning Gatorade Player of the Year or making any McDonald’s or Iverson showcases. That’s about it.”

Now he moves on from high school. He enters the mix for playing time on a KU roster full of frontcourt talent that includes David McCormack, Mitch Lightfoot, Cam Martin and Zach Clemence.

Clemence is a 6-10, 220-pound freshman out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas. He’s originally from San Antonio, Texas.

“Me and Zach ... when we were little we always played against each other,” Adams said. “I played against him all the time. It’s going to be good to play with him in college. He’s a great kid, fun to be around. It’ll be different now. Most of the time when you play each other so much it’s hard to be too friendly.

“I’m ready to start connecting with everybody,” Adams added.”I’m ready for a new chapter in my life. I’m a little nervous but it’s becoming reality. I am pretty prepared and ready to play on.”

Of his role on the court, Adams said: “I am a 4 right now. I think as the year progresses to my understanding they want to move me to a 3. For that my jump shot has to be at a level where I can help the team. Once I get my perimeter game and jump shot going they’ll move me to 3. It depends how much work I put in to get that going. We’ve got a lot of good players. Hopefully we make each other better.”

Of Adams, who chose KU over Texas, Baylor, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgetown and Iowa, KU coach Bill Self said: “KJ is a jack of all trades. I think KJ is a big guard that can play inside. He’s definitely strong enough. He’s a physically gifted youngster that can defend the 5 too. KJ is a guy that can play with the ball in his hands. He can play without the ball. He can be a tremendous physical presence in the game and certainly he is well beyond his years in that regard. I look forward to coaching his versatility.”