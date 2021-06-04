Kansas Jayhawks to entertain two more high school basketball players on campus visits

The KU Jayhawks took to James Naismith Court and an empty Allen Fieldhouse Thursday night for a game against Washburn. No fans were allowed into the game out of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic (Dec. 3, 2020). rsugg@kcstar.com

AJ Storr, a 6-foot-6, 200-pound shooting guard who will play his senior season of high school basketball at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, will make an official recruiting visit to Kansas on June 28-30, he told Jayhawkslant.com on Thursday.

Storr, who is currently unranked by Rivals.com and 247sports.com, decommitted from Illinois on May 13, though he remains interested in the Illini. In fact, he visited there unofficially Thursday.

The Rockford, Illinois native — he attended Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona this past season — has a list of KU, Illinois, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Michigan State, Creighton, Arizona State, Arizona, DePaul, Marquette, Purdue, Iowa, LSU, Mississippi, South Carolina, Washington State and others.

“With a physically mature body, Storr can get to the rim and finish through contact or hang around the perimeter and knock down threes. He also has excellent athleticism and can guard a variety of positions defensively,” wrote Jeff Karzen of illinois.rivals.com.

Rivals.com analyst Rob Cassidy watched Storr play at an AAU tournament last weekend.

“Storr showed the ability to guard multiple positions in addition to the ability to get to the hoop and finish. All in all, the three-star guard was one of the weekend’s most pleasant surprises, as he wowed with athleticism and efficiency,” Cassidy wrote.

Asked to describe his game, Storr told Stockrisers.com: “I’m a two-way player who can play both sides of the court and can also score.”

He told prospectiveinsight.com: “For those who haven’t seen me play, I’m a great catch-and-shoot shooter. I like slashing to the rim and dunking on people. My ballhandling can get better, but I’m improving on it every day. I just like dunking and I like winning.”

He said his dream school growing up was Michigan State.

Now, Storr told prospectiveinsight.com he is looking for “a school that fits me academically and athletically as well as a coaching staff that I can talk to like my family. Of course I want to win, but I want to get playing time coming in as well.”

No. 6-rated junior will visit KU on June 12

Omaha Biliew, a 6-8, 205-pound junior forward from Waukee (Iowa) High School, who is ranked No. 6 in the recruiting Class of 2023 by Rivals.com, visit KU on June 12, he told Zagsblog.com on Thursday.

Biliew will visit Nebraska on June 6, Iowa on June 7 and Iowa State on June 16, Zagsblog.com reported.

Biliew — he plays AAU basketball for Mokan Elite — will attend a yet-to-be-determined prep school during the 2021-22 school year, the Des Moines Register reported.

Biliew averaged 10.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game his sophomore season. He hit 64.3% overall and 38.1% from three in helping Waukee win the state title.

He is being recruited by Kansas, Iowa State, Iowa, Arkansas, Georgia, Nebraska, Michigan, Illinois, Kentucky, Western Kentucky, Ohio State, Gonzaga and Miami.

List of visitors

Several high school players will visit KU in addition to Biliew and Storr. Seniors to visit KU: Mark Mitchell, 6-8 forward, Bishop Miege High School on June 16; Nick Smith, 6-5 point guard, Sylvan Hills HS, Sherwood, Arkansas on June 20; Jayden Epps, 6-1 point guard, King’s Fork HS, Suffolk, Virginia on June 28-July 1; Zuby Ejiofor, 6-8 forward, Garland (Texas) HS, on June 23 and Aidan Shaw, 6-8 forward, Blue Valley HS, on June 17-18.

Gradey Dick, a 6-7 senior wing from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, who has already committed to KU, will visit June 10.