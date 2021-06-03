Blue Valley basketball standout sets dates for recruiting visits to KU, Mizzou

Aidan Shaw, the No. 56-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, is being recruited by KU, Missouri and other college men’s basketball programs. From Twitter

Aidan Shaw, a 6-foot-8, 190-pound senior small forward from Blue Valley High School, who is ranked No. 56 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, will make an official campus visit to Kansas on June 17-18 and Missouri on June 20-21, he told The Star on Wednesday night.

He said he has not yet set dates for a visit to Kansas State.

Shaw, who recently received a men’s basketball scholarship offer from Maryland and will visit the Big Ten school, also has a visit planned to Oklahoma State on June 22-23. He is considering visiting Iowa and has also heard from coaches from USC, Texas, Arkansas, Wake Forest, Creighton, TCU, Vanderbilt and others.

“Although (Kentucky signee) Skyy Clark has the most buzz surrounding his name, Mokan’s frontcourt trio of Aidan Shaw, 6-10 Tarris Reed, and 6-11 Felix Okpara should each capture the attention of college programs,” Jeff Bendel of phenomhoopreport.com wrote of Mokan Elite AAU’s talented frontcourt players.

“The long, athletic, high-motor Shaw is certainly overqualified for his role with this group. However, his ability to produce within such a condensed role is what makes him such a useful addition to Mokan’s roster. He possesses a quality amount of IQ and skill, but typically utilizes his physical attributes to overwhelm opposing forwards on both ends of the floor,” Bendel added. “Shaw displays the tools to defend multiple positions while forcing turnovers at a consistent rate. He understands how to effectively play the passing lanes, make plays in transition, and find scoring opportunities with or without the ball in his hands. Shaw also has proven to be a strong cutter and threat for backdoor finishes and alley-oop chances.”

He is the fifth uncommitted high school senior to announce plans to visit KU. The others are Mark Mitchell of Bishop Miege on June 16; Nick Smith of Sylvan Hills High School, Sherwood, Arkansas on June 20; Jayden Epps, King’s Fork High School, Suffolk, Virginia on June 28-July 1 and Zuby Ejiofor, Garland (Texas) High School on June 23.

Shaw’s sister, Aubrey, who will be a freshman at Blue Valley North this upcoming school year, has accepted an offer to attend USA Basketball’s Under 16 national team tryouts set for June 13-16 in Indianapolis. In all, 34 athletes will compete for one of 12 roster spots.

KU offers Jazian Gortman

Jazian Gortman, a 6-1, 165-pound senior point guard from Keenan High School in Columbia, South Carolina on Wednesday was offered a men’s basketball scholarship by Kansas, according to Rivals.com.

Gortman, the No. 13-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 by RIvals.com and No. 20 by ESPN.com, is considering KU, Texas, Duke, Illinois, Alabama, Florida State, Miami, Clemson, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina State, Providence, South Carolina, Wake Forest, and others.

“The coaching staff talked to my dad and he told me about the offer,” Gortman told Rivals.com. “I’m just honored to have been offered a scholarship by Kansas and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Rivals.com recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw called Gortman “a supreme shotmaker who plays with pop and a crafty dribble.”

Noted Rob Cassidy of Rivals.com: “Jazian Gortman is an electric lead guard who has a sharp, crafty handle with great footwork. He is better than a 40% shooter from three and a rugged on-the-ball defender with the competitive fire to pick up full court for an entire game. Gortman is truly a unique prospect, and his confidence is rising every day.”

Gradey Dick to visit KU on June 10

Gradey Dick, a 6-7, 195-pound senior forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, who has committed to Kansas, is planning on visiting KU June 10-12, according to 247sports.com. Dick is ranked No. 27 in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.com and No. 39 by 247sports.com.

Will Shaver picks UNC

Will Shaver, a 6-10, 245-pound senior center rom Oak Mountain High in Birmingham, Alabama, who had told 247sports.com he would visit KU on June 23-24, on Wednesday committed to North Carolina. He is ranked No. 138 in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.com.

MJ Rice headed to Prolific Prep

MJ Rice, a 6-5, 200-pound senior small forward ranked No. 28 in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, is transferring from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, to Prolific Prep (California) for his final year of high school, Rivals.com reported.

Rice told Jayhawkslant.com he wants to visit KU sometime this summer.

He is considering Kansas, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Duke, and others. There are reports that Rice may elect to head to the G League rather than play college basketball.

“Rice is as tough as high school prospects come and seems to thrive on contact. He routinely finishes with defenders draped all over him and has a knack for getting to the line,” wrote Rob Cassidy of Rivals.com. “The four-star forward shot 27 free throws in two games (last weekend at tourney) and scored a combined 49 points in the process. Rice, who has a knack for putting his matchups on the bench with foul trouble, is built like a brick wall and retains an incredibly quick first step for his size.”