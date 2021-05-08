Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler slices list from 10 schools to include KU basketball

Georgia’s Sahvir Wheeler (2) shoots against Kentucky during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Athens, Ga. Athens Banner-Herald via AP

Georgia sophomore point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal on April 20, on Friday narrowed his list of 10 contending schools to four: Kansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma State and LSU.

In making the announcement on Instagram, Wheeler, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound graduate of Houston Christian High School in Texas, eliminated Wichita State, Texas, Gonzaga, Michigan, Oregon State and Stanford.

Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds as a soph in 2020-21.

Wheeler told Zagsblog.com he likes KU’s “history with guards who play a similar play style as me as far as Frank Mason and Devonte’ Graham and the makeup and the roster of those teams. I think Kansas has similar guys who can provide spacing, guys who can run the floor, big men who can run and defend at an elite level, coaches that are going to hold you accountable.

“Obviously with Kansas every single year, year in and year out, they are contenders for a national championship and the Final Four. Their stage is as big as anyone else in the country, that’s very appealing about them. I have really built a great relationship with coach (Bill) Self and everyone on that staff.”

Wheeler — he has entered his name in the 2021 NBA Draft while intending to remain eligible for a possible return to college — said he’d like to choose a school by June 1.

“My main focus is obviously to get in front of NBA personnel and get valuable feedback so I can make a better decision and know what I can improve on in my game,” he told Zagsblog.com of testing the NBA waters.

“There’s only upside because there’s nothing wrong with finding out where you stand and finding different ways to get better,” he added.

Wheeler last season led the Bulldogs in scoring (14.0 ppg), assists (7.4 apg) and steals (1.7 spg). He hit 135 of 338 shots for 39.9%. He also cashed 18 of 80 threes for 22.5% and 76 of 103 free throws for 73.8%.

The second-team all-SEC selection dished a single-season school record 193 assists (against 115 turnovers). He topped the previous school record of 169 assists by Pertha Robinson in 1994-95.

Wheeler had 13 assists — third most in a game in Georgia hoops history — against LSU during the regular season and against Missouri in the SEC Tournament. His 13 assists versus MU were the most in a game in SEC Tourney history. He had 12 assists against Florida A&M.

He recorded the only triple double in 116 seasons of Georgia basketball, scoring 14 points with 13 assists and 11 rebounds in a 91-78 win over LSU on Feb. 23 in Athens, Georgia.

Wheeler scored in double figures 22 times for the (14-12) Bulldogs. His season high in scoring was 27 points at Florida. In high school, he was the ranked No. 78 nationally by ESPN.com, No. 88 by Rivals.com and No. 93 by 247sports.com.

Washington discusses recruiting at Iverson Classic

TyTy Washington, a 6-4, 180-pound senior point guard from Compass Prep School in Chandler, Arizona, who will announce his college choice on May 15, updated the media on his recruitment Friday at the Iverson Classic in Memphis.

Washington’s finalists are Kansas, Kentucky, Arizona, Baylor, LSU and Oregon.

Of KU, he told Rivals.com: “They (Jayhawks) are going to have a few guys returning so they want me to come in there and play with them but also be the leader as a freshman. Coach Self wants me to be the leader that I am. I like that.”

Of his impending decision, he said: “The most important thing with me is the relationships. I’m not even just talking about the head coach. I think the relationships with all the other coaches on staff, too. With me being away from home, I know my mom and family won’t be able to come see me as much. That’s why I need to have that level of comfort with the coaches. Then, style of play. I like to run. I like to get up and down the court. I like to have the space to create for myself and create for others.”

Washington is ranked No. 12 in the recruiting Class of 2021 according to ESPN.com, No. 16 by 247sports.com and No. 32 by Rivals.com.

Washington recently was named MaxPreps Arizona state player of the year after averaging 24.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game for (28-2) Compass Prep in 2020-21. He hit 48% of his shots, including 41% of his threes and 88% of his free throws.

KU recruiting big man Traore

KU is recruiting Yohan Traore, a 6-11, 230-pound junior center from Prolific Prep in Windsor, California, according to Rivals.com.

Traore, who is considering KU, TCU, Baylor, Auburn, Arizona State, Texas, Rutgers, Cincinnati and others, is not currently ranked by Rivalscom. A native of France, he arrived in the United States seven months ago.

“They (Jayhawks) have a really good program. I don’t know much about NCAA schools because I’m from overseas. They have just said they want to win another championship and they want me on the team to develop me,” Traore told Dan McDonald of Rivals.com.

Of Traore’s game, McDonald wrote: “A couple weeks ago at the Exposure Breakout event in Atlanta, Yohan Traore took the court for Southern Assault and had the type of dominant weekend that opened the eyes of college basketball coaches from coast to coast.

“He’s a really good athlete and a strong finisher inside. He’ll block shots and battle on the boards. He even showed that he’s comfortable playing outside of the paint as well.

“With his recruitment being so fresh, it’s hard to peg favorites in Traore’s recruitment as his list will likely expand in a hurry when college coaches can get back on the road and see him in person as opposed to a livestream. Given that he’s not from the United States, he said he’s open to going anywhere for school as long as it is the best fit for his long-term development. Look for Traore to make a big jump into the next update of the Rivals150 for the 2022 class,” McDonald added.