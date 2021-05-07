KU men’s basketball’s seven-player recruiting class continues to receive rave reviews

Bobby Pettiford, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior point guard from South Granville High School in Creedmoor, North Carolina, has signed to play for Kansas. Courtesy of KU Athletics

Kansas’ men’s basketball recruiting Class of 2021 has been ranked No. 6 in the country by 247sports.com, the same ranking accorded to the class recently by ESPN.com.

The Jayhawks’ seven-player group of incoming players — high schoolers Zach Clemence (rated No. 44 nationally by 247sports.com), KJ Adams (No. 64), Bobby Pettiford (No. 91) and Kyle Cuffe (No. 103); juco transfer Sydney Curry (No. 8 in juco ranks) plus college transfers Joseph Yesufu (Drake) and Cam Martin (Missouri Southern) — this week moved up seven slots from a previous 247sports.com national team recruiting ranking of No. 13.

There’s a chance KU, which has one scholarship to give — more if Ochai Agbaji and/or Jalen Wilson remain in the 2021 NBA Draft — will add to its class of seven.

High school point guard TyTy Washington, who is ranked No. 12 in the Class of 2021 according to ESPN.com, No. 16 by 247sports.com and No. 32 by Rivals.com, will choose either KU, Arizona, Kentucky, Baylor, LSU or Oregon on May 15.

Georgia sophomore point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who entered his name in the transfer portal on April 20, has KU on his list of schools as does UNLV combo guard Bryce Hamilton, who entered his name in the portal on April 8.

“(KU coach) Bill Self and his staff received a late and much-needed commitment from 4-star point guard Bobby Pettiford last month. The playmaking and scoring guard joined the two Central Texas Jayhawk commits KJ Adams and Zach Clemence,” wrote Brandon Jenkins of 247sports.com.

“Adams is a prospect who could potentially thrive in the Jayhawks’ culture due to his college-ready frame, defensive versatility, physicality, and most importantly his mindset. Most of his success offensively in his high school career has come when operating in the high post, an area of the floor where many of Self’s past 4-men have thrived.

“Clemence will be a terrific floor-spacing option at 6-10 that will be hard for defenses to account for,” Jenkins added. “Originally committed as a member of the 2022 class, Cuffe will enroll early and is a true high-flying perimeter athlete. One of the top 10 players in junior college, Curry is a bouncy and physical big man who is going to do everything in his power to shatter a backboard before his two years in Lawrence are up.

“The potential growth of these prospects during their time in Lawrence,” Jenkins continued, “will be exciting to see. However, they might not be the only members of this class as the Jayhawks are in the mix to receive a commitment from 5-star guard TyTy Washington.”

Washington is ranked No. 12 by ESPN.com, No. 16 by 247sports.com and No. 32 by Rivals.com.

Iverson Classic set for Saturday

Washington, a 6-3 senior point guard from Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, will be one of the featured high school players at the Iverson Classic, set for 6 p.m. Central time Saturday in Memphis.

The game will be streamed live at the Web address Iversonclassic.com/stream.

“The most buzzed about uncommitted prospect in the class, point guard TyTy Washington will arrive in Memphis with a May 15 commitment date and plenty of questions to answer,” wrote Rob Cassidy of Rivals.com. “Technically, the 4-star guard’s narrowed focus includes six programs, but Kansas, Arizona, LSU and Kentucky seem to be the four with any real chance of landing his commitment. He certainly won’t tell anyone which way he’s leaning, but a lot can be gleaned by in-person conversations and the gossip that tends to float around these sorts of events.

“The other Washington-related story line, obviously, is his ranking,” Cassidy added. “The 4-star point guard was the breakout player of the year this season and rose 54 spots in the last Rivals150 refresh. He stands to elevate again this time around and will almost certainly flirt with 5-star status (in final Rivals.com ratings). What he does at the Iverson Classic could push him over the edge,” Cassidy added, noting he could vault into the Top 10 nationally.

Yesufu 46th best transfer according to CBSsports.com

Former Drake point guard Joseph Yesufu, a 6-0, 180-pound sophomore from Bolingbrook, Illinois, who has signed with KU, has been ranked the 46th best transfer so far this offseason on a list of the top 66 transfers in the country compiled by CBSsports.com.

Yesufu averaged 12.8 points and 1.8 assists a game this past season for the Bulldogs. Yesufu started the last seven games and was the Missouri Valley Conference sixth man of the year. He was selected to the league’s all-bench and most improved teams.

He chose KU over USC and Georgia. Yesufu also considered Texas, Nebraska, Minnesota, Arizona State, Washington State and Wisconsin.

“With star wing ShanQuan Hemphill limited by injury and starting point guard Roman Penn out with a broken foot, Drake turned to Yesufu late in the season, and he delivered. After playing a bench role for the first season and a half of his career, the explosive 6-foot guard averaged 23.2 points in Drake’s final nine games and turned in one of the best dunks of the NCAA Tournament in a First Four victory over Wichita State,” wrote David Cobb of CBSsports.com.