KU’s Bill Self to be one of three Hall of Fame presenters for coach Eddie Sutton

Eddie Sutton is set for induction in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. File photo

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self will be one of three presenters for former Oklahoma State coaching legend Eddie Sutton at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony for the Class of 2020, the Hall announced Thursday.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 15, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Sutton — he won 806 career games in a 37 seasons of college coaching — is one of nine individuals being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 enshrinement ceremony was delayed until May 2021.

Sutton, who was born in Bucklin, Kansas, died on May 23, 2020 at the age of 84.

“I was deeply touched when the Sutton family reached out to me to be a presenter,” Self said in a statement. “I spent three years with coach Sutton (as assistant at Oklahoma State) and the things we do every day here at Kansas are things that he taught us and taught me.”

Kentucky coach John Calipari and former NBA great Sidney Moncrief will join Self in presenting Sutton for enshrinement.

Self worked for Sutton at Oklahoma State from 1990-91 to 1992-93. The Cowboys won one Big Eight regular-season title and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAAs twice.

“It was so special watching him galvanize the Oklahoma State community,” Self said. “Coach Sutton brought so much joy to so many. All of his former players and coaches take great pride in his induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame.”

Self was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in the Class of 2017.

The Class of 2020 inductees include Sutton, FIBA executive Patrick Baumann, five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant, 10-time WNBA All-Star Tamika Catchings, 15-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan, 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett, three-time NCAA national championship Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, five-time Division II National Coach of the Year Barbara Stevens and two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich.