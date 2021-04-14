KU Jayhawks’ Bill Self comments on Missouri Southern transfer as signing period opens

Missouri Southern player Cam Martin announced his commitment to Kansas on Twitter. Twitter screenshot

Former Missouri Southern State University forward Cam Martin has signed a financial aid agreement to play at Kansas, KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self announced Wednesday.

Martin, a 6-foot-9, 240 pound senior from Yukon, Oklahoma, was a two-time NCAA Division II All-America and MIAA all-conference first team player his junior and senior seasons at Missouri Southern. He averaged 25.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game this past season. He hit 58% of his shots and 45% of his threes on 110 attempts.

Martin committed to KU on March 31, choosing the Jayhawks over Texas, UNLV, Creighton, Georgetown, Colorado State and Stetson. A senior, he will have one year of eligibility at KU.

“Cam is going to bring a lot of versatility to our frontcourt, allowing us to play with space and size,” Self said. “Jeff Boschee (MSSU coach and former KU guard) runs a solid program at Missouri Southern and knows exactly what it takes to play at this level. We’re very excited that Cam is coming to Kansas and look forward to the positive impact he will have on this team.”

As a junior, Martin led the MIAA in scoring, rebounds and double-doubles while ranking second in blocked shots and field goal percentage. He averaged 24.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in 2019-20.

Martin is Missouri Southern’s second-leading career scorer with 2,040 points. He played three seasons at Missouri Southern after transferring from Jacksonville State following his freshman year.

KU on Wednesday was also expected to announce the signings of former Drake guard Joseph Yesufu and Logan Community College forward Sydney Curry, who confirmed to The Star they signed Wednesday. High school guard Bobby Pettiford has said he will sign his letter with KU on Friday.

Wednesday is the first day of the spring signing period, which this year will extend until Aug. 1 because of the pandemic.