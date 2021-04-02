SportsBeat KC: Talking Roy Williams’ years at Kansas with a writer there from beginning

Coach Roy Williams, who led Kansas to four Final Fours before leaving for North Carolina, announced his retirement from basketball this week. Associated Press file photo

Roy Williams started his head coaching career at Kansas in 1988 and once said that he wasn’t a household name even in his own household. It turned out to be one of the greatest hires in college sports history.

Williams remained at KU for 15 years, winning nine conference titles and taking the Jayhawks to four Final Fours. He added five more Final Fours and three NCAA titles at North Carolina, where he spent the next 18 seasons before announcing his retirement on Thursday.

Beat writer Gary Bedore covered all of Williams’ teams at Kansas. SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff was around for many of the early ones, too. This podcast show is a conversation about the Roy Williams era at Kansas.

