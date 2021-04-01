Roy Williams, Hall of Fame coach at Kansas and North Carolina, retires after 33 years

Roy Williams, who won 903 games during 33 seasons as a college men’s basketball coach and found success first at Kansas and then North Carolina, announced his retirement Thursday.

Williams, a 2007 inductee to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, was hired by the Tar Heels in 2003 after spending his first 15 seasons with the Jayhawks. He won the second-most games in North Carolina history (485) and the third-most in KU history (418), the Tar Heels noted.

At North Carolina, Williams won NCAA Tournament titles in 2005, 2009 and 2017. North Carolina said Williams reached 900 wins in fewer games (1,161) and seasons (33) than any coach in NCAA history.

Williams’ first 15 years as a head coach were spent at Kansas.

He was recommended to athletic director Bob Frederick by former Kansas player and longtime Tar Heels coach Dean Smith

Williams was lined up for interviews at smaller schools when Smith told him to hang tight. Smith and Dick Harp, the former KU head coach who had just spent three seasons at North Carolina as special assistant, persuaded Frederick to take a chance. And in 15 seasons, Williams’ teams went 418-101 with four Final Four appearances and nine conference championships before he left for North Carolina.

The departure nearly came three years earlier, in 2000, when Bill Guthridge stepped down from North Carolina and Williams’ alma mater applied the full-court press. Having just coached a freshman class that included Drew Gooden, Nick Collison and Kirk Hinrich, Williams decided to remain at Kansas.