KU football ‘working to gather details’ after top recruit accused of domestic violence

Receiver Quaydarius Davis announced his commitment to Kansas football on Instagram. __d1quay Instagram screenshot

The Kansas football program says it is investigating after a Twitter post accused incoming receiver Quay Davis of domestic violence.

Davis, who attends Skyline High School in Dallas, signed a national letter of intent with KU last month.

On Wednesday afternoon, Twitter user @kiahwthshtz alleged that Davis had committed domestic violence while posting graphic images of a young woman with a bruised and swollen shut eye and blood on her lip. The woman was wearing a hospital gown.

The social media post also included a photo of Davis’ KU signing ceremony and questioned why people would be glorifying and idolizing him.

KU associate athletic director for public relations Dan Beckler released a statement Thursday afternoon.

“We have seen the social media post referencing a player that has committed to play football at KU. Any violence against women is not acceptable,” Beckler said. “We are currently working to gather the details and cannot comment further at this time.”

Davis — a 6-foot receiver and Rivals’ 59th-ranked player in the class of 2021 — is the highest-ranked football recruit KU has landed in the Rivals era (since 1999). He previously cited a strong relationship with KU interim coach Emmett Jones, who was on Skyline’s football staff from 2006-11.

KU was not the first school to get a pledge from Davis. He previously had committed to SMU, Texas and USC before choosing to join the Jayhawks in January.