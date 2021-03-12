KU Jayhawks vs. Texas: Big 12 men’s tournament lineups, tipoff, TV, facts and figures

Texas Tech Red guard Micah Peavy (5) and Texas forward Kai Jones (22) chase a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 men’s tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

The details

When/where: 8:30 p.m. Friday, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City

TV /radio: ESPN2; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. Texas Ht. Yr. PPG F 4 Greg Brown 6-9 Fr. 10.0 F 20 Jericho Sims 6-10 Sr. 8.7 G 2 Matt Coleman 6-2 Sr. 12.7 G 1 Andrew Jones 6-4 Jr. 14.7 G 3 Courtney Ramey 6-3 Jr. 13.0 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 10 Jalen Wilson 6-9 Fr. 12.1 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 9.8 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr. 14.2 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 10.4 G 24 Bryce Thompson 6-5 Fr. 4.9

About No. 13 Texas (18-7): Texas has reached the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament for the first time since 2014. The Longhorns have advanced to the semifinal round in 13 of their first 23 appearances at the tourney. UT has advanced to the title game in five of its last 16 appearances (2004, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2011).… Texas’ three consecutive victories to close the regular season were all on the road: at Iowa State, at Oklahoma and at TCU. Seven players averaged more than 8.0 points a game during the three-game stretch from March 2-7. … Sophomore forward Kai Jones became the first Texas player to earn the Big 12’s Sixth Man Award since the honor began in 2006-07. … Shaka Smart is 108-85 in six seasons at UT. He’s 3-10 versus KU at UT coach. … The Longhorns have won six games against AP Top 25 opponents: vs. KU twice, Texas Tech, North Carolina, West Virginia and Oklahoma. .. All seven of UT’s losses have been to teams that were ranked at the time of the game. … Andrew Jones was named the 2019-20 Big 12 Conference male sportsperson of the year recognizing his return to the court following a bout with leukemia. … Texas has advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 18 of the last 21 seasons and 26 of the last 31. …

About No. 11 Kansas (20-8): KU leads the all-time series against Texas, 35-11. The Jayhawks have won three of the last five games,13 of 16 and 18 of 22 against the Longhorns. … Texas defeated KU, 84-59, on Jan. 2 at Allen Fieldhouse.and again, 75-72, in overtime on Feb. 23 at Erwin Center in Austin, Texas … Jalen Wilson scored 20 points and Ochai Agbaji 11 in the game in Lawrence. UT’s Courtney Ramey had 18 points to lead five Longhorns in double digits. Agbaji scored 17 and Wilson 16, while Ramey had 15 points and Andrew Jones 13 points and 10 rebounds in Austin. … Texas is just the second team in the 18-year Bill Self era to win both games of a home-and-home season series against KU. Oklahoma State beat KU twice in 2017-18. … KU last went 0-3 against a team in a single season back in 1982-83 season. Oklahoma State went 3-0 vs. KU that year. … KU won both games against UT a year ago: 66-57 on Jan. 18, 2020 in Austin and 69-58 on Feb. 3, 2020 at Allen Fieldhouse. … Bill Self is 25-9 versus Texas as KU coach. … KU has 20 victories for the 32nd consecutive season beginning in 1989-90. … Kansas is 21-3 in Big 12 tournament quarterfinal games and 14-6 in the semis. … KU is 43-10 all-time in T-Mobile Center. … Agbaji hit four threes in Thursday’s 69-62 quarterfinal win over Oklahoma. He’s made three or more threes in 14 games in 2020-21 and 22 times in his three-year career. … Dajuan Harris drew his seventh charge of the season vs. OU. He is second on the team in drawn charges behind Lightfoot’s 14.