Former KU, Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce is one of 14 Hall of Fame finalists

Former Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce. The Associated Press

Former University of Kansas/Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce is one of 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.

On Tuesday, the Hall revealed a list of finalists that include nine former players and five coaches to be considered for election. The list includes nine first-time finalists: Pierce, plus Rick Adelman, Chris Bosh, Michael Cooper, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson, Bill Russell, Marianne Stanley and Jay Wright.

Previous finalists included again this year for consideration are: Leta Andrews, Tim Hardaway, Marques Johnson, Ben Wallace and Chris Webber.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, former KU women’s basketball coach Marian Washington and former Kansas City Kings coach Cotton Fitzsimmons, who were nominated again this year, did not make the list of finalists.

The entire Class of 2021, including those selected by direct elect committees, will be unveiled on May 16. The date of the Class of 2021 ceremony will be announced before the Class of 2021 announcement.

Pierce, a 10-time NBA all-star who played 19 seasons in the NBA, was a member of the Celtics’ 2008 NBA title team. He the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player. At KU, he was a unanimous first-team All-American in 1998. At Inglewood High in California, Pierce was named California Mr. Basketball and a McDonald’s All-American in 1995. His No. 34 jersey hangs in the rafters of Allen Fieldhouse and has been retired by the Celtics.

Pierce has been elected to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame and will be inducted in November 2021.