If KU football turns to an interim coach, here are the top candidates on staff

Kansas defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot, left, talks to a reporter during an interview session on Feb. 6, 2019, at the KU’s Anderson Family Football Complex.

Following the mutual decision to part ways with head coach Les Miles, Kansas football left its options open, though it could turn to an interim coach for the immediate future or even the entire 2021 season.

In its release Monday night, KU Athletics said it would start a national search for a new head coach, and that offensive coordinator Mike DeBord would continue to serve as the acting head coach until an interim was determined.

Here are three of the top interim coaching candidates currently on staff:

D.J. Eliot, defensive coordinator

If KU is looking for someone with the most Power Five experience, Eliot would be the guy. He’s been defensive coordinator at KU, Colorado and Kentucky over the past eight seasons, and before that, he was on staff at Florida State while serving as interim D-coordinator for the 2013 Orange Bowl.

His experience at Kentucky also could be beneficial, as he was part of a football turnaround at a basketball-dominated school in a situation that’s similar to KU’s. The Wildcats, who were 2-10 during Eliot’s first year as defensive coordinator in 2013, improved to five wins each the next two seasons before going 7-5 during his final year with them in 2016.

Interim coaching hires typically come from one of the coordinator positions as well, so with offensive coordinator Mike DeBord just starting last month, Eliot would be the most natural fit if KU goes that route.

Emmett Jones, receivers coach/passing game coordinator

Kansas football receivers coach/passing game coordinator Emmett Jones, left, talks to a reporter during an interview in on Feb. 6, 2019, at KU’s Anderson Family Football Complex. Jesse Newell, KC Star

Jones has emerged as KU’s star recruiter, most recently helping the Jayhawks land their top recruit of the last two decades in receiver Quay Davis. He’s also well-respected as a receivers coach too, while also working closely with KU offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon last season to create game plans as the team’s passing coordinator.

Jones doesn’t have much head-coaching experience, however, with that limited to leading South Oak Cliff (Texas) HS from 2012-14. He also spent three seasons as receivers coach under Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech from 2016-18.

Josh Eargle, recruiting coordinator/tight ends coach

Kansas’ acting head coach Joshua Eargle watches before an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Morgantown W.Va. (William Wotring/The Dominion-Post via AP) William Wotring AP

Eargle served as KU’s acting coach for one game in 2020, leading the team during a 38-17 loss at West Virginia when Miles didn’t travel after contracting COVID. Eargle, who started as an analyst for KU in 2019 before being promoted to an on-field role, has previous head-coaching experience at a lower level, as he guided Division III East Texas Baptist from 2013-15.

In addition, Eargle was briefly interim head coach at FCS school Austin Peay in 2018.