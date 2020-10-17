KU football leads early, then struggles rest of the way in loss at West Virginia

West Virginia running back Leddie Brown (4) slips a tackle by Kansas safety Ricky Thomas (3) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va. (William Wotring/The Dominion-Post via AP) AP

Kansas’ football players carried a “win one for their coach” mentality into Saturday’s Big 12 game at West Virginia.

“We are gonna go play for him today. You better believe that ... They (players) are totally committed to the cause. We’re gonna get this one for Coach Miles,” acting KU coach Josh Eargle said prior to kickoff on the Jayhawk radio network.

The fired-up Jayhawks, motivated to play well for head coach Les Miles, who was back in Lawrence watching the game on Fox as he completes a 10-day COVID-19 quarantine, were unable to claim victory, but were competitive for a half in a 38-17 loss before 15,000 fans at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.

The Jayhawks (0-4, 0-3 Big 12) in fact led 10-0 early, prompting Miles to tweet, “Love it! Touchdown Jayhawks!” in the first quarter.

The lead was short lived as WVU (3-1, 2-1) led 17-10 at halftime and led 38-10 late in the fourth quarter after 38 unanswered points.

QB Jarret Doege completed 26 of 44 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Leddie Brown gained 195 yards on 18 carries and one TD for a WVU team that outgained KU 544 yards to 157.

The Jayhawks offense, which was inept after rolling to a 10-0 advantage, was led by Velton Gardner, who had 43 yards on 11 carries. Pooka Williams gained just 21 yards on 11 carries while Miles Kendrick completed 14 of 23 passes for 95 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions..

Williams, an all-Big 12 selection the past two seasons, returned a kickoff 92 yards for a TD with 1:45 left.

KU’s Duece Mayberry recovered a fumble by West Virginia receiver T.J. Simmons (following a hard hit by Denzel Feaster) and KU turned that into three points on a 41-yard field goal by Jacob Borcila with 11:41 left in the first quarter.

KU made it 10-0 when Kendrick connected with Andrew Parchment on a deep 43-yard TD pass that was tipped by a WVU defender. The TD came on a second-and-8 call with 9:21 left in the quarter.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

West Virginia cut the gap to 10-7 with 4:53 left in the first quarter, following a 33-yard hookup from Doege to Bryce Ford-Wheaton. The receiver was wide open on the deep pattern. KU’s Karon Prunty was guilty of a pass interference call on that short three-play, 50-yard drive.

West Virginia’s Evan Staley missed a 44-yard field goal attempt that could have tied the contest with 10:05 left before halftime.

KU lost a key defender when Feaster was ejected for targeting. He appeared to lead a tackle with the crown of his helmet on running back Brown with 6:56 left before half.

West Virginia took a 14-10 lead shortly after Feaster’s ejection on a 6-yard pass from Doege to Brown with 3:41 left in the half. No Jayhawk defender was within 10 yards of Brown, who escaped from the backfield for the short completion.

KU had a huge defensive stand with 1:31 left in the half. West Virginia, instead of attempting a long field goal, went for it on fourth-and-6 at the KU 30, a pass falling incomplete.

West Virginia actually got the ball back before intermission and Staley converted a 33-yard field goal with :49 left to take a 17-10 lead into halftime.

Back in Lawrence, Miles returned to Twitter after defensive end Malcolm Lee stepped in front of a screen pass to snuff a WVU drive deep in KU territory. Lee’s 11-yard interception return gave KU the ball at its 37.

“Great play by Lee. Important possession here,” Miles tweeted.

Pinned at its own 3 following a 62-yard punt by KU’s Kyle Thompson, WVU scored an improbable TD. Brown, on third-and-1 from the 13, bolted up the middle and raced untouched on an 87-yard TD. KU had stacked the line, hoping to snuff the short yardage situation. That TD made it 24-10 WVU with 3:37 left in the third.

WVU made it 31-10 after Doege connected with Sam James on an 8-yard TD pass to begin the fourth quarter.

KU will meet Kansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday in Manhattan.

Hanni not on the air

KU radio play-by-play announcer Brian Hanni missed the game. He is completing a 14-day quarantine for direct exposure to Miles at a recent Hawk Talk radio show. Hanni has tested negative for COVID-19 several times this week and is expected back for Saturday’s KU-KSU game. Jimmy Chavez, play-by-play announcer for KU women’s basketball, filled in for the game in Morgantown.