Kansas upends Iowa State 64-50 for second victory over Cyclones in three days

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives past Iowa State guard Jaden Walker, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) AP

Kansas, which slugged Iowa State by 33 points on Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse, completed a two-game, three-day home-and-home sweep of the Big 12 Conference’s last-place basketball team on Saturday.

Jalen Wilson scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while David McCormack added 13 points with eight boards as the Jayhawks (15-7, 9-5 in the Big 12) downed Iowa State 64-50 at Hilton Coliseum.

It was KU’s third consecutive victory since dropping out of The Associated Press poll on Monday for the first time in 12 years.

Christian Braun had 11 points for KU. Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 20 points and Rasir Bolton 13 for the Cyclones, who fell to 2-14 overall and 0-11 in the league. Jaden Walker grabbed 14 rebounds to go with two points for Iowa State.

KU won this game despite making 24 of 67 shots for 35.8%. The Jayhawks did take advantage of 23 Iowa State turnovers.

KU, which sizzled in hitting 12 of 26 threes in Thursday’s 97-64 win in Lawrence, came out ice cold, missing 12 of its first 15 shots in trailing 13-5 with 12 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half.

By halftime, the Jayhawks had hit 10 of 35 shots for 28.6% and played the Cyclones to a 24-24 tie. Iowa State held the lead most of the half despite committing 15 turnovers the first 20 minutes.

KU caught a bad break early in the second half. The Jayhawks led 30-24 following four points from McCormack and two by Braun, then had a common foul instead of an intentional foul called on Bolton. He stuck out his left hand and fouled Marcus Garrett, who would have had a breakaway layup. Instead KU did not score on the possession and Iowa State followed with a three-pointer by Coleman-Lands to cut the gap to 30-27.

KU led 40-37 with 9:41 left, then scored seven straight to make it 47-37 at 8:22. Wilson made four free throws and Ochai Agbaji hit a three in the surge. KU led 50-39 with 7:22 to play.

McCormack picked up two quick fouls and scored just four points in the first half in seven minutes. Wilson was almost the entire KU offense with 10 points. Coleman-Lands led the Cyclones with 10 points, while Bolton had seven. Iowa State, which hit 5 of 25 threes on Thursday in Lawrence, hit 3 of 5 the first half Saturday.

KU had entered Saturday’s game on a modest two-game winning streak after a stretch in which the Jayhawks had lost five of seven contests.

The Jayhawks have built some momentum in defeating No. 23-ranked Oklahoma State on Monday and Iowa State on Thursday and Saturday.

Up next is a game at Kansas State on Wednesday in Manhattan. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., at Bramlage Coliseum.

Oklahoma State defeated K-State 67-60 on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Wildcats fell to 5-17 overall and 1-12 in the league standings. KU defeated K-State 74-51 on Feb. 2 at Allen Fieldhouse.