Big 12 moves date of Sunflower Showdown hoops game at K-State, changes KU-ISU time

KU’s Ochai Agbaji scores over KSU’s Kaosi Ezeagu during the second half of Tuesday night’s Big 12 Conference game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Kansas State, 74-51. rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas’ basketball game against Kansas State, originally set for next Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, has been moved to Wednesday, Feb. 17, the Big 12 Conference has announced.

The game will tip at 7 p.m. and be streamed on ESPN+. The game originally was slated for an 8 p.m. tip on Feb. 16.

No reason was given for the switch. This does come during a busy time for KU’s team. The Jayhawks, who defeated Oklahoma State on Monday at Allen Fieldhouse, meet Iowa State on Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse. That tip time has been switched to 6 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN. The game had originally been set for 7 p.m.

KU will play Iowa State at 2 p.m. Saturday in Ames, Iowa.

The Wildcats play Texas on Tuesday night, then travel to Oklahoma State on Saturday leading up to the KU game Wednesday. KU defeated Kansas State, 74-51, on Feb. 2, at Allen Fieldhouse.