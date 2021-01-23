KU basketball vs. Oklahoma: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger calls a play to his players in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/ Jerry Larson) AP

The details

When/where: 11 a.m. Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma

TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 11.6 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 10.7 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr. 14.8 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 9.2 G 10 Jalen Wilson 6-9 Fr. 13.1 P No. Oklahoma Ht. Yr. PPG F 52 Kur Kuath 6-10 Sr. 8.1 F 35 Brady Manek 6-9 Sr. 12.5 G 12 Austin Reaves 6-5 Sr. 12.1 G 11 De’Vion Harmon 6-2 So. 12.0 G 15 Alondes Williams 6-5 Sr. 8.4

About No. 9 Kansas (10-4, 4-3 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series against Oklahoma, 151-68, including a 53-44 mark in Norman and 20-19 mark at Lloyd Noble Center. KU has won three in a row, nine of 11 and 22 of 26 games in the series. The Jayhawks won last year at OU to snap a two-game losing streak in Lloyd Noble. … KU won the last meeting, 63-59, on Jan. 9 at Allen Fieldhouse. David McCormack had 17 points, Ochai Agbaji 14 points and Jalen Wilson 11 rebounds and nine points for KU. Guard Austin Reeves had 20 points and nine rebounds for OU. The game featured seven ties and nine lead changes. … Bill Self is 23-5 versus OU as KU coach. … KU has consecutive league losses for the first time since losing three straight in the 2012-13 season (OSU, at TCU, at OU). … KU is 0-3 when being outrebounded. … Kansas leads the Big 12 in rebound margin at +7.1. ... Ochai Agbaji has scored in double figures 13 times this season and 35 times in his three-year career. … Marcus Garrett has 21 games with five or more assists. He had eight assists Monday at Baylor. … Christian Braun, who hit five threes at Baylor, has made three or more threes in five games this season and 12 in his two-year career. … Kansas has been ranked in each of the last 229 Associated Press polls dating to 2008-09. The 229-consecutive weeks in the AP poll is an all-time record, surpassing UCLA’s 221 from 1966-80. ... Kansas is 98-14 following a loss in the Self era, which started in 2003-04, including 2-1 this season and 3-0 in 2019-20. KU is 47-6 after losses the last seven seasons.

About Oklahoma (8-4, 4-3 Big 12): OU’s Brady Manek and Jalen Hill, who missed two games (loss to KU and win over TCU) because of COVID-19 protocols, returned for Tuesday’s victory against Kansas State. … The Sooners this season have lost to KU, Baylor (76-61), Texas Tech (69-67) and Xavier (99-77) and defeated K-State (76-50), TCU twice (82-78 and 82-46), West Virginia (75-71), Houston Baptist (84-65), Oral Roberts (79-65), Florida A&M (85-54) and UTSA (105-66). … The Sooners have had four games postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. … KU is the only Big 12 team with a winning all-time record against the Sooners. … The Sooners lead the league in free throw percentage at 76.6%. ... The Sooners average 77.7 points per game, which is second in the Big 12 and its +10.8 scoring margin is fourth in the conference. ... OU sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon (12.0 ppg) was a teammate of KU’s Jalen Wilson at Guyer High School in Denton, Texas. ... OU freshman guard Trey Phipps was a teammate of injured KU freshman Bryce Thompson at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. … Manek has cashed 22 of 54 threes for 40.7%. Umoja Gibson is 27 of 61 for 44.3%. … Lon Kruger is 187-121 in 10 seasons as OU coach with a 4-15 record in games versus KU. ... OU has three players who have scored at least 29 points in a game this season: Gibson hit eight threes and scored 29 points against West Virginia; Manek had 29 points against UTSA and Austin Reaves 32 at TCU.