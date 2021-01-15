KU Jayhawks coach Bill Self reacts to Iowa State game postponement: ‘I’m not upset’

The Kansas-Iowa State men’s basketball game which was scheduled to be played Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Iowa State program.

According to a KU release, the schools will work with the Big 12 conference to reschedule.

Iowa State coach Steve Prohm explained the situation.

“The priority for us is the safety and well-being of everyone in our program,” Prohm said Friday night in a release. “While it is disappointing we won’t be able to play this weekend, we look forward to returning to competition when it is safe to do so.”

KU coach Bill Self told The Star he found out about the postponement at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He was to have a meeting with the team on Friday night, then begin preparations for KU’s game at Baylor on Monday night.

“I’m not upset. It’s going to happen to everybody,” Self told The Star. “I’m disappointed, but there’s nothing to be upset about. It’s the season we live in. Certainly we don’t want anybody to get sick. This gives us a couple more days to prepare for Baylor. We’ll practice tomorrow, then on Sunday go down there.”

Iowa State, according to its release, has postponed activities involving men’s basketball indefinitely. No determination has been made for any future Iowa State games at this point.

KU will travel to Baylor after losing its last game, 75-70, to Oklahoma State on Tuesday in Stillwater, Okla.

Baylor is scheduled to meet Texas Tech on Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.

Other Big 12 games canceled this weekend include Oklahoma at Oklahoma State and West Virginia against TCU. Also, West Virginia’s game against Oklahoma State on Tuesday, Jan. 19 has been postponed.