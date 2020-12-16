Kansas football’s lack of on-field success doesn’t appear to have affected coach Les Miles in recruiting.

The Jayhawks, who finished the season 0-9, currently have the Big 12’s fifth-ranked recruiting class, according to Rivals.com.

KU, which has 21 expected commitments ahead of Wednesday’s start of the early signing period, for now ranks ahead of Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU.

“The impressive thing about this class is they started fast and got a lot of their early targets and were able to hang on to most all of them throughout the season,” said Jon Kirby, publisher at JayhawkSlant, which is part of the Rivals network. “For this class to be sitting fifth in the Big 12 as we head into the early signing period is a testament to the relationships and evaluations that the coaching staff has done.”

The standout for KU is Lawrence running back Devin Neal, the top player in the state who also plans on playing baseball with the Jayhawks. Though he had interest from plenty of other big-name schools, Neal stayed firm with his commitment to Miles and KU.

During his senior year at Lawrence High, Neal rushing 153 times for 1,327 rushing yards with 20 touchdowns.

“I thought he was really good as junior, and I noticed him this summer playing baseball, and he definitely looks stronger,” Kirby said. “In about a year’s time, he added 10 to 15 pounds of muscle, and I think that made a big difference in his game, because he’s got the speed to go the distance. And the one thing I noticed this year on film is he played more with a power game to go along with the speed.”

Also notable: KU’s recruiting class, for a second straight year, is filled with high school players. After taking all preps last season, each of the Jayhawks’ 21 expected signings this week also is from the high school ranks.

The list will be updated Wednesday as signings become official.

KU’s 2021 recruiting class

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Player, Position, Height, Weight, Previous school (Location)

D’Marion Alexander, LB, 6-4, 210, China Spring (China Spring, Texas)

Omar Burroughs, DB, 5-10, 175, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)

Mason Brotherton, TE, 6-4, 235, Mena Senior (Mena, Arkansas)

Shad Dabney, DB, 5-11, 172, Cherokee Bluff (Flowery Branch, Georgia)

Tommy Dunn Jr., DE, 6-4, 285, Naaman Forest (Garland, Texas)

Ben Easters, QB, 6-3, 195, Brownsburg (Brownsburg, Indiana)

Jayson Gilliom, DB, 6-2, 192, North Gwinett (Swanee, Georgia)

Kameron Grays, DB, 6-2, 190, Blount (Eight Mile, Alabama)

Garfield Lawrence, DE, 6-4, 235, Legacy (Tyler, Texas)

Devin Neal, RB, 5-11, 205, Lawrence High (Lawrence)

Corey Robinson II, OL, 6-5, 270, Roswell (Roswell, Georgia)

Kelan Robinson, WR, 6-3, 190, South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, Texas)

Majik Rector, WR, 5-9, 150, Lancaster (Lancaster, Texas)

Tanaka Scott, WR, 6-4, 180, Murphy (Mobile, Alabama)

Andrew Simpson, LB, 6-1, 218, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California)

Trey Staley, LB, 6-2, 200, Brookwood (Snellville, Georgia)

De’Kenrick Stearns, OL, 6-4, 250, Del Valle (Del Valle, Texas)

Devonte Wilson, DB, 6-3, 200, Robert F. Munroe (Quincy, Florida)

Deldrick Withers, DE, 6-4, 245, Robinson (Little Rock, Arkansas)

James Wright, DB, 6-1, 195, Lakewood (Sumter, South Carolina)

Larson Workman, OL, 6-5, 270, Ganado (Ganado, Texas)

— Source: Rivals.com