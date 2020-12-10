KU football’s final game is canceled. A recent Texas outbreak is the reason for that

Kansas’ football season came to a sudden halt Thursday, as the Big 12 canceled the Jayhawks’ finale Saturday against Texas because of a COVID-19 outbreak with the Longhorns’ program. The conference said the game will not be made up and will be classified as a “no contest.”

With that, KU ends its season with an 0-9 record and an 0-8 mark in league play.

“I am very disappointed our team won’t get another chance to compete this season, but unfortunately that is out of our control,” KU coach Les Miles said in a news release. “Our team played very hard last week on the road, and I know they were eager to get back on the field to face a very good Texas team this weekend.”

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte announced Thursday that nine football players and 13 staff members had tested positive this week. In addition, 14 players and 15 staff members were in quarantine because of contact tracing.

The KU-UT contest was originally scheduled for Nov. 21 but was postponed then because of “KU’s inability to meet the minimum position requirements established by the Big 12 Conference,” with a combination of injuries and COVID contact tracing affecting the team’s numbers on the defensive line.

Those who purchased tickets for the KU game are eligible for a refund as part of KU Athletics’ previously announced Ticket Assurance Plan.

This marks the third time in KU football’s 120-year history that it finished a season winless; the 2015 team went 0-12, while the 1954 Jayhawks were 0-10.