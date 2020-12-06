Kansas City Star Logo
University of Kansas

KU Jayhawks’ best player — after opting out — says pro football is his next step

Lawrence

Kansas running back Pooka Williams has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, he announced on his Twitter account Sunday afternoon.

Williams, who was a first-team All-Big 12 running back a year ago, opted out of his junior season following KU’s fourth game this year. He said he did so to help take care of his mother, who was going through health issues.

“After much thought and consideration, I will be pursuing my lifelong dream and declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft,” Williams tweeted Sunday. “Since I was a kid, playing in the NFL has been my goal and I could not be more excited to continue to work toward that goal.”

Williams rushed 51 times for 196 yards (3.8 average) with two touchdowns in KU’s first four games. He also had a 92-yard kickoff return for touchdown in his final contest against West Virginia.

KU, 0-9 and 0-8 in the Big 12, finishes its season with a home game against Texas on Saturday.

