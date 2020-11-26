Illinois junior college forward commits to KU basketball on Thanksgiving Day

Sydney Curry, a 6-foot-8, 265-pound sophomore power forward from John A. Logan Community College in Carterville, Illinois, announced his pledge to KU basketball on Twitter. Screengrab of Sydney Curry's Twitter page

Sydney Curry, a 6-foot-8, 265-pound sophomore power forward from John A. Logan Community College in Carterville, Illinois, on Thursday committed to play basketball at Kansas.

He made the announcement on Thanksgiving Day morning on Twitter.

Curry, who is originally from Fort Wayne, Indiana, averaged 13.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game his freshman year at Logan. He his 73.9% of his floor shots, 44% of his free throws.

“I decided a couple days ago. I woke up and decided to get it over with, not waste anybody’s time,” Curry said in a phone interview. “I felt it would be a good thing, really a good thing to do on Thanksgiving for the KU fans and everybody.

“I was crying last night,” an emotional Curry added. “Everybody kind of doubted me. I’m really overwhelmed. My decision to go to Kansas is a dream come true.”

Curry chose KU over Texas A&M, Mississippi, Seton Hall and others.

“It was just Kansas,” said Curry, who said he received an offer from the Jayhawks coaching staff in June.

“Watching coach (Bill) Self and KU basketball all my life, watching Kansas growing up, I really wanted to go there.”

Curry said he’s been compared to Udoka Azubuike.

“A shorter Azubuike,” he said. “I’m athletic enough to have a 48 (inch) vertical. My athleticism can take over.”

Curry said KU’s coaches were enthused to hear his final decision this week.

“Coach Self was hyper jacked,” Curry said. “He said I can help prepare for a national championship, get on campus and get to work.”

Curry is expected to play this season at Logan. He said it was undecided when he’d arrive in Lawrence.

Curry is the third player to join the recruiting Class of 2021. KU has signed Zach Clemence, a 6-10 senior from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas and K.J. Adams, a 6-7 senior forward from Westlake High in Austin, Texas.

Clemence is ranked No. 35 in the Class of 2021 by Rivals.com and Adams ranked No. 85. KU has three scholarships to give in the class, more if any non seniors turn pro or transfer.