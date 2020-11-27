KU Jayhawks vs. Saint Joseph’s Hawks: Lineups, tipoff time, TV, facts and figures

The details





When/where: 1 p.m. Friday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida.

TV/radio: FS1; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 8.0 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 8.0 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr. 17.0 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 22.0 G 10 Jalen Wilson 6-8 Fr. 11.0 P No. Saint Joseph’s Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 Taylor Funk 6-8 Jr. 28.0 G 0 Dahmir Bishop 6-5 So. 14.0 G 1 Ryan Daly 6-5 Sr. 18.0 G 5 Greg Foster 6-5 So. 11.0 G 22 Jordan Hall 6-7 Fr. 1.0

About No. 6 Kansas (0-1): KU is 5-2 all-time against Saint Joseph’s. ... The Jayhawks lost the most recent meeting between the teams, 70-67, on Dec. 6, 2005 in the Jimmy V. Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York. Kansas led 34-31 at halftime, but SJU rolled in the second half behind a game-high 27 points from Chet Stachitas. … KU beat Saint Joseph’s in the only other meeting since 1970, 91-51, on Dec. 23, 2004 at Allen Fieldhouse. … KU, 0-1 after a 102-90 loss to Gonzaga, last went 0-2 to open a season in 1972-73 when KU lost to Vanderbilt and Indiana. … KU was outrebounded, 33-24, in Thursday’s loss. The Jayhawks were outrebounded five times in 31 games during the 2019-20 season. … Kansas redshirt frosh Jalen Wilson started his first-career game on Thursday, after missing most of the 2019-20 season because of injury. Wilson finished with 11 points and four rebounds. ... Redshirt senior Mitch Lightfoot on Thursday made his first official game appearance since March 23, 2019, in the second round of the NCAA tournament against Auburn. Lightfoot had four points and four rebounds vs. Gonzaga.

About Saint Joseph’s (0-1): Auburn beat Saint Joseph’s, 96-91, in overtime Thursday in Fort Myers, Florida in the season opener for both teams. … Junior forward Taylor Funk had 28 points and seven rebounds to lead the Hawks. … Saint Joseph’s returns its top five leading scorers from last year’s 6-26 squad. Senior guard Ryan Daly, a second-team A-10 preseason all conference pick, averaged an A-10 leading 20.6 points per game, while adding 6.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest a year ago. He had 18 points versus Auburn on 6-of-20 shooting. … Sophomore guard Cameron Brown averaged 10.1 ppg a year ago. He did not score in 18 minutes Thursday … Junior Taylor Funk missed the final 25 games of last season because of a right hand injury. … Head coach Billy Lange is in his second season at Saint Joe’s after spending six seasons as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers. … Sophomore guard Dahmir Bishop, a transfer from Xavier, received a legislative relief waiver to be able to compete this season. He averaged 1.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 12.0 minutes per game over 10 contests with Xavier last season. He had 14 poinyd vs. Auburn… The Hawks are 45-138 all-time vs. ranked teams. They’ve lost four in a row vs. ranked squads. Saint Joseph’s last win over a ranked team was 78-48 over No. 17 Rhode Island on Feb. 27, 2018.