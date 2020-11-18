Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

University of Kansas

Kansas’ Champions Classic game vs. Kentucky is official. Here’s KU’s updated schedule

No. 6-ranked Kansas will meet No. 10 Kentucky in the 2020 Champions Classic at 8:30 p.m. Central time Dec. 1 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the network announced Wednesday.

Duke will play Michigan State in the first game of the Classic at 6:30 p.m. in Durham, North Carolina.

There will be no fans allowed at the games.

KU is 4-5 at the Champions Classic. Kentucky and Duke are 5-4 and Michigan State 3-6. KU is 1-2 versus Kentucky in the Champions Classic. The Jayhawks are scheduled to open the season against Gonzaga at 12:30 p.m., Nov. 26, in Fort Myers, Florida.

Updated KU basketball schedule

NOVEMBER

26-Gonzaga in Fort Myers, Florida, 12:30 p.m.

27-St. Joseph’s in Fort Myers, Florida, 1 p.m.

DECEMBER

1-Kentucky in Indianapolis, 8:30 p.m.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

3-Washburn

5-North Dakota State

8-Creighton

11-Omaha

13-Tarleton State

17-at Texas Tech

22-West Virginia

JANUARY

2-Texas

5-at TCU

9-Oklahoma

12-at Oklahoma State

16-Iowa State

18-at Baylor

23-at Oklahoma

26-TCU

30-at Tennessee

FEBRUARY

2-Kansas State

6-at West Virginia

8-Oklahoma State

13-at Iowa State

16-at Kansas State

20-Texas Tech

22-at Texas

27-Baylor

MARCH

10-13-Big 12 Tournament, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Gary Bedore
Gary Bedore
Gary Bedore covers all aspects of Kansas basketball for The Star — the current team as well as former players and coaches and recruiting. He attended KU and was born and raised in Chicago, as well as Lisle, Ill.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service