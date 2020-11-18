Kansas’ Champions Classic game vs. Kentucky is official. Here’s KU’s updated schedule

No. 6-ranked Kansas will meet No. 10 Kentucky in the 2020 Champions Classic at 8:30 p.m. Central time Dec. 1 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the network announced Wednesday.

Duke will play Michigan State in the first game of the Classic at 6:30 p.m. in Durham, North Carolina.

There will be no fans allowed at the games.

KU is 4-5 at the Champions Classic. Kentucky and Duke are 5-4 and Michigan State 3-6. KU is 1-2 versus Kentucky in the Champions Classic. The Jayhawks are scheduled to open the season against Gonzaga at 12:30 p.m., Nov. 26, in Fort Myers, Florida.

Updated KU basketball schedule

NOVEMBER

26-Gonzaga in Fort Myers, Florida, 12:30 p.m.

27-St. Joseph’s in Fort Myers, Florida, 1 p.m.

DECEMBER

1-Kentucky in Indianapolis, 8:30 p.m.

3-Washburn

5-North Dakota State

8-Creighton

11-Omaha

13-Tarleton State

17-at Texas Tech

22-West Virginia

JANUARY

2-Texas

5-at TCU

9-Oklahoma

12-at Oklahoma State

16-Iowa State

18-at Baylor

23-at Oklahoma

26-TCU

30-at Tennessee

FEBRUARY

2-Kansas State

6-at West Virginia

8-Oklahoma State

13-at Iowa State

16-at Kansas State

20-Texas Tech

22-at Texas

27-Baylor

MARCH

10-13-Big 12 Tournament, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City