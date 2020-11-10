Former KU guard Tyler Self is the new general manager of Spurs’ minor-league team

Kansas Jayhawks guard Tyler Self (20) hit a three-pointer in the second half during the University of Kansas and UC Davis first round NCAA Tournament basketball game on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Jayhawks beat UC Davis 100-62. skeyser@kcstar.com

Former University of Kansas basketball walk-on guard Tyler Self has been promoted to general manager of the Austin Spurs, the NBA G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs.

Self, 27, the son of 18th-year KU coach Bill Self, served as Austin’s assistant GM last season. Self replaces Landry Fields, who, according to the San Antonio Express-News, left the Spurs to join the front office of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.

Self joined the Spurs organization in the summer of 2017 and spent two seasons as a quality assurance assistant in San Antonio’s basketball operations department.

Self, who played at KU from 2012-17, earned a degree in sports management at KU.

The Austin Spurs also on Tuesday announced the hiring of Matt Nielsen as head coach. Nielsen spent last season as an assistant coach for Austin.

During the 2017-18 season, KU coach Self said of Tyler: “He’s working in the front office. He’s doing great. He gets ball. He has a pretty good business mind. R.C. (Buford, CEO for Spurs Sports and Entertainment) is kind of taking him under his wing. If you work with the Spurs and you do your job there’s a chance you’ll have a chance to move on from there and have at least an opportunity to kind of make a dent in it (the world of basketball) in some capacity.”