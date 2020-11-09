KU Jayhawks men’s basketball schedule is set after game against Washburn is added

Kansas’ men’s basketball team will play host to NCAA Division II Washburn University at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, it was announced Monday.

The additional game brings KU to 27 scheduled games for the 2020-21 season. Teams are allowed to play 25 games plus two games in a multi-team event this season according to NCAA rules put in place to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Washburn is led by former KU guard and coaching staff member Brett Ballard, who played for the Jayhawks in 2000-01 and 2001-02. The 2001-02 team is the only Big 12 team to go undefeated in conference play at 16-0.

Ballard was on KU coach Bill Self’s coaching staff for seven years (2003-10) and was director of basketball operations for the final two seasons of that stint with the Jayhawks. He is 62-31 through three seasons as head coach at Washburn.

Last season Washburn went 16-13 and finished tied for fifth with Northeastern State in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association with an 11-8 league record.

KU leads the overall series with Washburn, 38-3. That includes an 8-0 record in exhibition play dating to 2004. This game will count as a regular-season game.

The last time the two teams met in a non-exhibition was Nov. 15, 2007. The Jayhawks rolled 92-60 in Allen Fieldhouse. The series dates to 1906. KU won the first six meetings. Washburn’s three wins came in 1913, 1928 and 1944 in Topeka.

No. 6 Kansas opens the season against No. 1 Gonzaga at 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, at the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off in Florida. KU will conclude the event by playing Saint Joseph’s at 1 p.m., the following day.

Here is an updated KU schedule for 2020-21

NOVEMBER

26-Gonzaga in Fort Myers, Florida, 12:30 p.m.

27-St. Joseph’s in Fort Myers, Florida, 1 p.m.

DECEMBER

1-Kentucky in Indianapolis

3-Washburn, 7 p.m.

5-North Dakota State

8-Creighton

11-Omaha

13-Tarleton State

17-at Texas Tech

22-West Virginia

JANUARY

2-Texas

5-at TCU

9-Oklahoma

12-at Oklahoma State

16-Iowa State

18-at Baylor

23-at Oklahoma

26-TCU

30-at Tennessee

FEBRUARY

2-Kansas State

6-at West Virginia

8-Oklahoma State

13-at Iowa State

16-at Kansas State

20-Texas Tech

22-at Texas

27-Baylor

MARCH

10-13-Big 12 Tournament, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City