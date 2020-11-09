University of Kansas
KU Jayhawks men’s basketball schedule is set after game against Washburn is added
Kansas’ men’s basketball team will play host to NCAA Division II Washburn University at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, it was announced Monday.
The additional game brings KU to 27 scheduled games for the 2020-21 season. Teams are allowed to play 25 games plus two games in a multi-team event this season according to NCAA rules put in place to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Washburn is led by former KU guard and coaching staff member Brett Ballard, who played for the Jayhawks in 2000-01 and 2001-02. The 2001-02 team is the only Big 12 team to go undefeated in conference play at 16-0.
Ballard was on KU coach Bill Self’s coaching staff for seven years (2003-10) and was director of basketball operations for the final two seasons of that stint with the Jayhawks. He is 62-31 through three seasons as head coach at Washburn.
Last season Washburn went 16-13 and finished tied for fifth with Northeastern State in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association with an 11-8 league record.
KU leads the overall series with Washburn, 38-3. That includes an 8-0 record in exhibition play dating to 2004. This game will count as a regular-season game.
The last time the two teams met in a non-exhibition was Nov. 15, 2007. The Jayhawks rolled 92-60 in Allen Fieldhouse. The series dates to 1906. KU won the first six meetings. Washburn’s three wins came in 1913, 1928 and 1944 in Topeka.
No. 6 Kansas opens the season against No. 1 Gonzaga at 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, at the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off in Florida. KU will conclude the event by playing Saint Joseph’s at 1 p.m., the following day.
Here is an updated KU schedule for 2020-21
NOVEMBER
26-Gonzaga in Fort Myers, Florida, 12:30 p.m.
27-St. Joseph’s in Fort Myers, Florida, 1 p.m.
DECEMBER
1-Kentucky in Indianapolis
3-Washburn, 7 p.m.
5-North Dakota State
8-Creighton
11-Omaha
13-Tarleton State
17-at Texas Tech
22-West Virginia
JANUARY
2-Texas
5-at TCU
9-Oklahoma
12-at Oklahoma State
16-Iowa State
18-at Baylor
23-at Oklahoma
26-TCU
30-at Tennessee
FEBRUARY
2-Kansas State
6-at West Virginia
8-Oklahoma State
13-at Iowa State
16-at Kansas State
20-Texas Tech
22-at Texas
27-Baylor
MARCH
10-13-Big 12 Tournament, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City
